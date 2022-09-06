"It is a huge jump" - Michael Owen says teams have to 'watch out' for 29-year-old Arsenal star 

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, claiming that teams will have to 'watch out' for the 29-year-old.

Xhaka has enjoyed a great start to the 2022-23 season with the Gunners. The Gunners midfielder has registered two goals and an assist in the north London outfit's first six Premier League fixtures.

Owen believes that Xhaka has improved leaps and bounds this season. The former Liverpool striker insists that the Switzerland international is creating more chances and getting into better forward positions.

Owen said (via HITC):

“I was listening to him a while back and he said he is ‘playing with more freedom now’. This season, he has been powering forward and getting involved in much more attacking areas."

He added:

“The touches in the opponent’s box this season compared to last season, it’s a huge jump. Chances created, another huge jump and the shots as well. All of those point to the fact that he is getting into more forward positions."

The Englishman concluded by warning other teams of an improved Xhaka. He said:

“I never that I would say it, but you might have to watch out.”

Arsenal maintained a perfect-win record with five victories in five Premier League encounters before they faced Manchester United last weekend (September 4). The Gunners failed to secure any points as they disappointed traveling away fans with a 3-1 loss.

The Gunners are set to face Everton next in the Premier League on September 11.

Michael Owen lauds Arsenal midfielder who is 'pure class'

Michael Owen has spoken very highly of Arsenal's Martin Odegaard as well, claiming that he creates 'magic' for his team.

Odegaard has managed to find the back of the net thrice after featuring in six Premier League games for the Gunners. The Norway international has played a crucial role in manager Mikel Arteta's outfit so far, who currently sit atop the Premier League table.

Curtis Woodhouse @curtiswoodhous8 🏾 Odegaard is a proper proper player. He’s got it all Odegaard is a proper proper player. He’s got it all 👌🏾⚽️

In admiration of Odegaard, Owen said (via HITC):

“Those players that can play in those short spaces, they are the real class acts. Anyone can play with loads of space. But you see in tight situations, Odegaard gets played the ball and he throws his leg over just to create another inch of space."

He added:

"It’s class, just pure class. Arsenal then get their magic players like that playing."

Edited by Yasho Amonkar