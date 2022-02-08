“It hurt a lot” – Cesar Azpilicueta admits he is ‘motivated’ to avenge disappointment of 2012 by lifting Club World Cup with Chelsea 

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is determined to erase the disappointment of 2012 by winning the 2021 edition of the Club World Cup. The European champions are all set to face Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the competition, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Speaking to the press today, Azpilicueta said:

"I'm really motivated. In 2012, it hurt a lot and it's the only competition we haven't won. To win it for the first time for the club is huge, we have to make it everything for us. We realize how difficult it is to make it here. We know it's going to be difficult. We have to make the most of this chance."

This is only the second time Chelsea are participating in the competition, having last featured in 2012 after winning their first Champions League title. However, the Blues didn't come away victorious. Following a 3-1 victory over Mexico's Monterrey in the semi-finals, they lost 1-0 in the final to Corinthians in a stunning upset.

Peruvian legend Paulo Guerrero scored the only goal of the match in the 69th minute as the London outfit failed to score.

It was only the third time in history where a European side were beaten in the final of the Club World Cup, with Liverpool and Barcelona also losing in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Chelsea looking to win the only major title missing from their cabinet

Azpilicueta, who was part of the losing squad in 2012, admitted it was a painful experience. However, he claimed the side want to win the title for the first time in Chelsea's history.

He said:

"It's very difficult to be in this tournament. After 10 years, you realize how difficult. We lost the final at that time. Maybe I had a different feeling, it was my first season, it looked easier than it does but with time you realize how difficult it is to go all the way. We have to make the most of it, starting tomorrow. It'll be difficult, but hopefully, the experience will help us in this tournament."

The winner of this tie will face either Brazil's Palmeiras or Egyptian side Al Ahly in the final on Saturday, with the losing team dropping into the third-place play-offs.

