“It hurts a little” – Michael Carrick delivers honest opinion about ‘frightening’ Manchester City star

Former Manchester United midfielder and caretaker boss Michael Carrick has praised Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. He even went on to state that it "hurts a little" to speak so highly of a City player while being a United fan.

De Bruyne was in his element during the Citizens' incredible derby victory against the Red Devils over the weekend. He recorded a brace and an assist to lead his side to a thumping 4-1 win. The result helped extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to six points.

In addition to his goals, De Bruyne also ran the show from midfield and was a constant menace to Manchester United. He singlehandedly recorded more shots (six to four), shots on target (four to two), goals (two to one) and chances created (five to two) than the Red Devils.

Squawka Football @Squawka Kevin De Bruyne had more shots (6 vs 5), registered more shots on target (4 vs 2) and created more chances for team-mates (5 vs 2) than the entire Man Utd side combined during his time on the pitch.



2 goals, 1 assist... he's completely embarrassed them. 🤯 Kevin De Bruyne had more shots (6 vs 5), registered more shots on target (4 vs 2) and created more chances for team-mates (5 vs 2) than the entire Man Utd side combined during his time on the pitch.2 goals, 1 assist... he's completely embarrassed them. 🤯 https://t.co/bQUdvoUdZ6

Carrick, who played 31 times against Manchester City during his career, had this to say about De Bruyne (as quoted by HITC):

“He has such variety to his game. He can play all across the front, or in midfield. He has so many attributes, it is frightening. When they need him there, he’s there. He’s always in the right position.”

The Englishman went on to add:

“He’s the one they will give that bit of freedom to. A wonderful player. For me, as a big United fan, to speak about a City player, it hurts a little bit.”

Kevin De Bruyne will be crucial for Manchester City in final stages of the season

De Bruyne has enjoyed a relatively quiet season when put up against the lofty standards he has set over the last few years. He suffered an ankle injury and also contracted COVID-19, which impacted his game this campaign.

Nevertheless, the Belgian has recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 31 matches across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2021-22 season. De Bruyne seems to be slowly hitting his stride and the performance against Manchester United is bound to give him plenty of confidence.

Kevin De Bruyne @DeBruyneKev What an amazing day. Derby win and 50 th goal in the premier league. Blue city What an amazing day. Derby win and 50 th goal in the premier league. Blue city 💙 https://t.co/8lgIc0VfZL

The Citizens will need their midfield maestro to be at his best with the Premier League race set to go down to the wire. Guardiola's side currently hold a six-point advantage but second-placed Liverpool have a game in hand.

Though they exited the Carabao Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City remain prime contenders for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League titles as well.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee