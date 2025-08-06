"It was more for them that I persevered" - Chelsea new signing Willian Estevao reveals his biggest 'motivation' in life

New Chelsea signing Willian Estevao has stated that his biggest motivation in life is making his family proud. The Blues agreed a reported £29m deal with Palmeiras for the talented Brazilian forward in 2024.

Estevao spent last season with the Brazilian side and even scored against the London giants in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals. However, Chelsea won the game 2-1 and went on to win the tournament as well.

The Brazilian was scheduled to join his new team once he turned 18 years old. The teenager has now met up with the Blues' pre-season camp following an extended break due to his involvement at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking to the club's website, Estevao added that his family means everything to him.

"I think my biggest motivation is to give pride to my family. Not titles, not achievements, but for my family, because I know how much people have worked when we struggled to get where we wanted to go, where our dream was. So, it was more for them that I persevered during my childhood and I persevere to this day," said Estevao.

He continued:

"My inspiration is my father, my dad. He was always with me, and he is with me now (in London). We always trained together and had that dream of playing, of getting into a professional team, of playing in Europe. I have come here to England with my family. They are everything to me. For them to be here means everything to me."

Chelsea have already signed Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Liam Delap to upgrade their attack this summer.

Will Raheem Sterling leave Chelsea this summer?

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling to ready to leave Chelsea this summer, according to The Boot Room. The report adds that Crystal Palace are interested in the 30-year-old, who wants to stay in London if he leaves the Blues.

Sterling spent last season on loan to Arsenal, but failed to have an impact at the Emirates. He is now back at Stamford Bridge, but isn't part of Enzo Maresca's plans.

Chelsea have further strengthened their attack this summer and are ready to offload the Englishman as well. Crystal Palace are offering him a lifeline, but it is believed that Fulham and West Ham United are in the race as well. Sterling is under contract until 2027, and is most likely to leave on loan this summer.

