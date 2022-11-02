"It is not ideal to have an unhappy superstar" - Manchester United legend says Cristiano Ronaldo should have left before the season started 

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham feels Cristiano Ronaldo should have left the club before the start of the season. Sheringham further claimed that keeping a player against his wishes was a recipe for disaster.

Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021, finished as the club’s leading scorer in the 2021-22 season, netting 24 goals in 38 matches across competitions.

Despite his best efforts, the Red Devils failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, thus missing out on Champions League football this season.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Portuguese star was heavily linked with a move away from the club, but the transfer did not materialize. Ronaldo has not only struggled to score goals this season but has also received criticism for his behavior.

He was recently suspended by Erik ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur and storming down the tunnel before the full-time whistle.

At OLBG, Sheringham was asked whether or not Ronaldo’s time at United was up. The legendary forward claimed that the no. 7 should have left even before the season began. Sheringham said:

“Ronaldo should have moved on at the start of the season when he made it clear that he wanted to leave. It's not ideal to have an unhappy superstar in your camp. If Ronaldo is not 100% committed to the cause, it's not good for the rest of the squad, no matter the player.”

The Manchester United superstar has featured in 14 games for the club across competitions this season, scoring only thrice.

Cristiano Ronaldo has an excellent record against Manchester United’s Europa League rivals Real Sociedad

Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in their final Europa League Group E clash on Thursday, November 3.

The Red Devils currently trail leaders Sociedad (15 points in 5 games) by three points and need a convincing win to dethrone them at the summit.

The Mancunians need to fire on all cylinders to bag a win over the Spanish outfit, and Ronaldo could be the one to lead by example.

The Portuguese forward has an excellent record against Sociedad, with him scoring 15 goals in 10 matches (9 wins) across competitions. If United’s midfield manages to feed Ronaldo with goalscoring opportunities, chances are he will eventually find the back of the net.

In the reverse fixture, Sociedad overwhelmed the Premier League giants, with the La Liga outfit clinching a 1-0 victory.

