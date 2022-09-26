“It should be illegal to be this braindead”, “Never letting this happen” – Liverpool fans fume as 23-year-old Reds star is compared to Arsenal man

Liverpool fans were not happy to see Ibrahima Konate being compared to Arsenal centre-back William Saliba and made their feelings known on social media.

Konate, who is yet to play a single minute of competitive football for the Reds this season due to a knee injury, was left out of France's squad this month. Saliba, on the other hand, started in Les Bleus' 2-0 UEFA Nations League loss against Denmark on September 25.

Saliba failed to do anything about Mikkel Damsgaard's ball into France's box in the 33rd minute, which was converted by Kasper Dolberg. He was replaced at half-time by right-back Jonathan Clauss.

Konate (23) and Saliba (21) have been compared by Arsenal and Liverpool fans in the recent past. Both play for a 'big six' team in England, are of a similar age profile and are in the running to be selected for France's World Cup squad in November.

Following France's 2-0 loss against the Danes, Liverpool fans were quick to remind their counterparts that Konate is better than the former Saint-Etienne centre-back.

Here are some of the reactions:

cash in cash out cash in cash out cash in cash out @kit_saito They said Saliba was the best CB itw tho… Konate never letting this happen They said Saliba was the best CB itw tho… Konate never letting this happen

. @milogiv Sean @SeanDOlfc Konate > Saliba. Muted Konate > Saliba. Muted Have ppl just forgot how good Konate was last season, this shouldn't be unpopular at all twitter.com/SeanDOlfc/stat… Have ppl just forgot how good Konate was last season, this shouldn't be unpopular at all twitter.com/SeanDOlfc/stat…

Zadman @DSimmondss I rate Saliba a lot and I do think he's been one of if not the best CB in the league so far this season but please give it rest with the "he's better than Konate" talk your embarrassing yourself 🤣 I rate Saliba a lot and I do think he's been one of if not the best CB in the league so far this season but please give it rest with the "he's better than Konate" talk your embarrassing yourself 🤣

Andrew @chasin_mo Sean @SeanDOlfc Konate > Saliba. Muted Konate > Saliba. Muted Saliba hasn't shown anything special enough to even be compared to Konate twitter.com/SeanDOlfc/stat… Saliba hasn't shown anything special enough to even be compared to Konate twitter.com/SeanDOlfc/stat…

Jay @Jay6timesLFC 🕳 @imbackbr0 @LdmrmD @SeanDOlfc none of you actually believe this @LdmrmD @SeanDOlfc none of you actually believe this It should be illegal to be this braindead. Konate>Saliba and it’s not even a debate one didn’t even need to go out on loan to showcase, the other fit right into a Liverpool squad blessed with top class CB’s. I rest my case twitter.com/imbackbr0/stat… It should be illegal to be this braindead. Konate>Saliba and it’s not even a debate one didn’t even need to go out on loan to showcase, the other fit right into a Liverpool squad blessed with top class CB’s. I rest my case twitter.com/imbackbr0/stat…

The Reds paid £36 million to sign Konate from RB Leipzig a little over two years ago. The Frenchman scored thrice and provided one assist in 29 games across competitions in his debut season in England.

Saliba, meanwhile, commanded a £27m transfer fee in the summer of 2019. It took him just over three years to make his senior debut for the Gunners, doing so in their 2-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on August 5.

The defender spent last season on loan at Olympique de Marseille and won the UNFP 'Young Player of the Year' award for his performances. Saliba also featured in the 'Ligue 1 Team of the Year' after playing 36 league games and helping his team to a second-place finish.

Liverpool and Arsenal's start to the 2022-23 season

Liverpool came into the 2022-23 campaign as one of the favorites to win the title. For Arsenal, on the other hand, a top-four finish this season would be seen as an achievement after they finished fifth in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, from the way they have started, Arsenal look like early favorites for the Premier League trophy while the Reds seem likely to struggle to make the top four.

Mikel Arteta's men have picked up 17 points from seven league games. Although Jurgen Klopp's side does have a game in hand, they trail the Gunners by eight points and are eighth in the table.

The current table-toppers are scheduled to take on the Merseyside-based giants in the league on October 9 at the Emirates.

