“It is the image that is had of them” - Mikel Merino shares what Arsenal players have been asking about Real Madrid ahead of CL clash

Arsenal star Mikel Merino has revealed how curious his teammates are about Real Madrid's pedigree in the UEFA Champions League. The Spaniard opened up about the questions that have come his way regarding the LaLiga giants.

After finishing third in the league phase in Europe, the Gunners made their way through the Round of 16 in dominant fashion, beating PSV 9-3 on aggregate to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid failed to secure straight qualification to the knockout stages after finishing 11th in the league phase. Los Blancos went on to defeat Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs before winning against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

Madrid are now set to face the Gunners in the quarter-finals, their first meeting in nearly two decades. The north Londoners last locked horns with Real Madrid in the 2005-06 campaign, when they beat them 1-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Ahead of their quarter-final clash next month, Arsenal players have quizzed Merino on their opponents, whom the midfielder has faced on multiple occasions during his time at Real Sociedad. Merino said (via Madrid Universal):

“They ask me what the stadium is like, what the atmosphere is like if all that aura that surrounds Madrid in the Champions League and their comebacks is true. Of course, when they have done it so many times, it is the image that is had of them."

Madrid have won the Champions League a record 15 times while Arsenal are yet to win the trophy.

Joe Cole makes prediction for Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has offered his thoughts on Arsenal's chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The pundit insists that the Gunners are capable of beating any team in Europe over two legs.

Mikel Arteta's side have been riddled with injuries this season. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are out for the season while Bukayo Saka remains on the sidelines as he pursues a return from injury ahead of the Real Madrid clash.

Despite their injury crisis, Cole believes the Gunners can still pull it off and defeat the reigning European champions. Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole said (via Metro):

"This team and this club can beat anybody over two legs. There’s a lot of holes in their squad at the moment, they haven’t got a recognized striker. A lot of injuries. But sometimes that can galvanize you."

"Sometimes, something will click, there will be a moment and they’ll go, ‘Right lads, we have an opportunity here.'"

