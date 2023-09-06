"It is important that the player is happy" - Scaloni offers clear update on Lionel Messi's playing time for Argentina during international break

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has assured fans that Lionel Messi will play as many minutes as possible for the national team this month.

The Argentine superstar moved from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer and has since been playing incessantly for his new club. Since July 22, he has played 11 matches across competitions, scoring 11 goals and five assists.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino already confirmed that Messi will miss a handful of club games due to national duty this month. La Albiceleste will play against Ecuador on September 8 and Bolivia on September 13 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Scaloni said recently (h/t @RoyNemer):

"Messi is fine, I see him happy. It is important that the player is happy regardless of the country he is in. Messi will play as many minutes as he can play."

Lionel Messi is Argentina's top goal-scorer (103 goals) and highest appearance-holder (175) by a long margin and will be looking to add to those numbers in September.

Neymar says Lionel Messi went to 'heaven' with Argentina after World Cup win

Neymar Jr. has said that Lionel Messi experienced both sides of the coin last season during his spell with PSG and the Argentina national team.

Messi and Neymar both left the Paris-based giants this summer. The latter joined Al-Hilal after a tumultuous spell with the French club, which was marred by injuries.

Towards the end of their time in the capital city, PSG ultras became highly critical of the two players. As per the Athletic, they held protests outside the club's headquarters and Neymar's house in May to show their frustration with the team's performances.

Messi, meanwhile, was booed by some PSG fans towards the end of his time in Ligue 1. In a recent interview, Neymar told GE Globo (h/t MundoAlbiceleste.com):

"I was very happy for the year he had but at the same time very sad because he’s experienced both sides of the coin. He’s gone to heaven with the Argentina national team, he’s won everything in recent years and with Paris, he lived through hell. We lived through hell, both he and I."

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup in December 2022 on his fifth and likely last try in the competition. He won the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals in as many games in Qatar.

Despite winning every possible trophy at the club and international level, the Argentine legend is yet to announce his retirement from the national team.