"It's an important victory, we're satisfied" - Kylian Mbappe reacts to PSG's dominant 5-1 win against Lille

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were among the goalscorers last night as Lille hosted PSG for their Ligue 1 match, in what turned out to be an absolute thrashing as the visitors marched to a commanding 5-1 victory. Danilo Pereira scored a brace and Presnel Kimpembe also found the net to complete the rout.

The win gives PSG a 13-point lead atop Ligue 1 as they look comfortably set to win the league title once again.

It was Pereira who first gave PSG the lead in the 10th minute before Sven Botman drew Lille level in the 28th minute. However, the parity was short-lived with Kimpembe giving the visitors the lead once again, just four minutes later. Messi scored his 7th overall PSG goal and 2nd Ligue 1 goal shortly before the 40th minute, to give the Parisian club a comfortable 3-1 lead at half time.

Pereira scored once again in the second half before Mbappe wrapped up the proceedings with the French giants' 5th goal of the night. The 23-year-old superstar was understandably relieved and encouraged by the result.

Speaking in an interview after the match, Mbappe said:

"It's an important victory, especially since we took 5-1 here a few years ago. It's a small wink, but we continue to try to gain momentum. Today, it was much more complete, with much more animation, more game and personality too. We had success at the start, this which allowed us to get off to a good start in this match. But it's encouraging. We're satisfied."

The 23-year-old also stressed on his side's fighting spirit and attitude, as well as their eternal desire to win trophies. He also believes that the club should build on the momentum and not let the win get to their heads.

“We have always had the fighting spirit. We are competitors, we like to win and we hope that we will win again. But when it does not smile, it is not necessarily a lack of desire when we had poor performances, we immediately put it on the desire or the fact of looking down on the opponent. Sometimes, we were in difficulty too. It can happen. But we are always in this desire to win titles, to leave our mark. We continue like this. Today was a good match, but we have to surf on it and not be satisfied with this victory," he said.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe insists his future is not decided

Kylian Mbappe is only focused on winning football matches for now

Despite continued speculation of a potential move to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe refuses to be drawn into the conversation. Addressing the matter in the same aforementioned interview, the French forward admitted that PSG having to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League has had a strong impact.

He insists that his focus currently lies towards winning with the French giants, rather than discussing his future with the opponents. However, he is yet to slam the door shut on speculation regarding a summer move.

