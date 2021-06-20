'It was important to win today'- Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina's win over Uruguay 

Argentina forward Lionel Messi was in a buoyant mood after his side's 1-0 victory over Uruguay in the Copa America on Friday. Argentina secured their first victory of the tournament thanks to a goal early in the first half from Guido Rodriguez.

Argentina's latest victory sees them go joint top of the group with Chile on four points after two games. Despite being one of the strongest teams in the world for the last three decades, Argentina have failed to win the Copa America since 1993.

Lionel Messi has been unable to lead his country to glory in the Copa America. Argentina have finished as runners-up on three occasions in 2007, 2015, and 2016.

Lionel Messi has been his country's talisman since making his international debut in 2005. The Barcelona star has made 146 appearances for his country and scored 73 goals. Messi has, however, been unable to lead Argentina to glory on the international stage, apart from their gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Lionel Messi took to social media after his side's victory over a strong Uruguay side. The 33-year-old praised his team for their efforts and looked forward to the rest of the tournament.

"Let's f*ucking go!!! It was important to win today. This will give us a peace of mind for what's coming that will continue to be hard," Messi said on Instagram.

Argentina will face a tricky test in the form of Paraguay on Monday. Lionel Scaloni's side need just three points from their last two games against Paraguay and Bolivia in order to secure a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Lionel Messi will need to win a trophy with Argentina if he is to be considered the greatest player of all time

Lionel Messi's inability to lead Argentina to glory on the international stage has resulted in him receiving heavy criticism from pundits and fans over the years. The Barcelona forward is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time.

He has won the Ballon d'Or a record six times. Lionel Messi will be desperate to win a trophy with his country to cement his place in the history books as the greatest player of all time.

The likes of Pele, Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo have all been able to win trophies with their respective countries on the international stage.

