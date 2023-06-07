“It is impossible there is another like him" – When Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

With Lionel Messi inching closer to joining Inter Miami, the MLS side's co-owner David Beckham's comments on the Argentine have resurfaced.

The Englishman was quick to pick Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. He said that there's no player like the PSG star and added that the Al Nassr forward is a level below Messi.

Beckham told Argentine outlet Telam about the never-ending Messi vs Ronaldo debate:

"He (Messi) is alone in his class as a player. It is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest."

In another interview, Beckham joked that he decided to retire from football soon after Messi ran past him in a UEFA Champions League game. Recalling the incident in a Barcelona-PSG clash, the Sun quoted the English legend as saying:

"I probably decided to retire when Messi was running past me. We were ahead. (Messi) came on, and Barcelona scored. Despite my age, I enjoyed playing, and the team was good in both games. We did things to be proud of. We didn't lose to them."

David Beckham has been eyeing Lionel Messi move at Inter Miami

David Beckham has been open about his plans to bring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. He was open to the idea of bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, too, but was leaning more towards the Argentine.

He was quoted by The Sun as saying:

"Well you know what, we've got great opportunities down in Miami. We've been contacted by a lot of different players over possibly coming to join the team.

"As with any owner, you really want the best players, and if we have the opportunity to bring in players like Cristiano or Leo ... I have such admiration for them as athletes, if we could bring those players in, then great."

Lionel Messi will be a free agent after his PSG contract expires this month. He has rejected the chance to rejoin Barcelona and also pushed back a world-record offer from Al Hilal, as per journalist Gerard Romero. The Saudi Arabian side had tabled a stunning €500 million deal for the Argentine.

MLS commissioner Don Garber has already said that the league would do everything possible to ensure Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami. CBS Sports reported that the league is ready to bend a few rules for the Argentine, as it would be the biggest move in sports history in the United States.

