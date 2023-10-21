"It is impossible to be fit forever" - Mauricio Pochettino reveals Chelsea have a plan to get Reece James fully fit again

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pocheetino has a new plan to get Reece James fully fit again. The Argentine tactician has admitted that the club are looking to avoid surgery for the Englishman, with his progress going well.

Speaking to the media ahead of their match against Arsenal, Pochettino was quizzed about James' current condition. He stated that the club captain was slowly approaching full fitness and said:

"What we are trying to do is avoid [surgery]. We also have a very good strategy to put him at his best and keep him fit. It is impossible [to be fit] forever. He's much better, much better, he is progressing well but still not at his best 100%. I think maybe he can help the team at some point. He's close to being there."

The Chelsea captain played only the first match of the Premier League season and has been on the sidelines since.

Reece James made a mistake, claims Chelsea manager

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Reece James made a mistake by having a go at the referee after Chelsea's 1-0 loss against Aston Villa last month. He was handed a one-match ban as a result and slapped with a £90,000 fine.

On this, the Blues manager said:

"It's part of the business. He was upset about the situation and then you need to understand that he is so committed to this project from the beginning. He feels really bad because he cannot help the team. He made a mistake, we all make them and he was really sorry about it. I think he's not going to repeat the situation. Even myself at Burnley I got a yellow card at half-time and I'm 51 years old. Sometimes a young guy can make a mistake, he was frustrated because he could not help the team."

Pochettino stated that James was ready to play before the players left for the international break earlier this month but the suspension and injury rehab has delayed that. The Chelsea manager had to use Marc Cucurella as the right-back for the last couple of matches as Malo Gusto was sent off against Aston Villa.