“It would be an incentive for other players” – Jorginho explains how he would like the 2021 Ballon d'Or award to be decided

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes the Ballon d'Or should not be awarded only on the basis of the number of goals scored by a player.

Jorginho feels that if there was a much more balanced approach with the Ballon d'Or, it would motivate other players to win one too.

"It’s not up to me to say if I should win the Ballon d'Or," Jorginho recently told GloboEsporte. But it would be an incentive for other players, to show that not only goals are taken into account."

Jorginho has also said it would be nice if he wins the 2021 Ballon d'Or. However, the Chelsea midfielder won't complain if he does not since he has already lifted the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award.

"I don't want to have too many expectations, but I would be hypocritical if I said I don't think about it," he said. "It's great if it happens, but if it doesn't, I won’t complain. I keep my feet on the ground and I focus on something else, I've already won the Best Player of the Year by UEFA."

The Ballon d'Or has become a duopoly between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo due in recent times to the sheer number of goals they have scored. The pair have won 11 out of the last 12 awards. Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is the only exception having lifted the Ballon d'Or back in 2018.

Jorginho has a chance of winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Jorginho had a stellar 2020-21 season for both club and country. The 29-year-old midfielder played an integral part in helping Chelsea win the Champions League title last season. Jorginho then went on to win Euro 2020 with Italy against home favorites England.

On the back of an excellent season, he has an outside chance of winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 appearances as Bayern Munich went on to win the Bundesliga, German Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, guided Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993.

It is worth noting that Jorginho is not the Chelsea player to have been nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Four other players have also received nominations, including Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in Paris on the 29th of November.

