"It is what it is" - Pep Guardiola provides injury update on three Manchester City stars after Arsenal draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on his players following yet another injury picked up in their Premier League clash against Arsenal. The Cityzens were held to a drab draw by their title rivals, with the Gunners stifling them excellently.

The champions were without a number of key stars heading into the clash. Kyle Walker injured his hamstring while playing for England against Brazil. Fellow defender John Stones picked up an injury against Belgium and was only fit enough for a place on the bench at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola started the game with a back four of Manuel Àkànjí, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake, all primarily centre-backs. Within 27 minutes, he was forced into a change as Ake picked up what looked like a calf injury. The manager then introduced teenage star Rico Lewis.

Guardiola spoke with Sky Sports after the frustrating 0-0 draw and provided a positive update on Stones, who was an unused substitute against Arsenal. He also shared news on Ake, who he expects to spend some time on the sidelines.

"It is what it is."

"[Ake] played two games this week [including] with the national team in Holland. John will be better soon, I think. Kyle will be longer, now Nathan will be longer."

Arsenal became the first side to stop Manchester City from scoring at home since 2021, ending a run of 57 successive games for the champions. Guardiola's side did not have much defending to do but toiled in vain in attack against a disciplined defensive showing from the Gunners.

Rodri extends incredible record in Manchester City draw with Arsenal

Manchester City star Rodri extended his personal unbeaten run to well over a year as his side played out a goalless draw against Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder has not tasted defeat in the colors of his club or country in more than 365 days.

Rodri was not available for City in the reverse fixture at the Emirates as Arsenal claimed a narrow 1-0 win. He also missed the other four occasions where his team have lost a game in the past year.

Against the Gunners, Rodri showed his quality in midfield with a measured performance, helping his side control the game and occasionally threatening with a line-breaking pass. He rarely looked like losing his record against the Gunners, underlining his importance to this Manchester City side.