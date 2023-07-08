“It is what it is,” “We will probably work out” – Mason Mount makes honest admission on fight with 2 Manchester United stars

Manchester United's new-signing Mason Mount had run-ins with Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez in the recent past. Mount was one of Chelsea's best players.

A passionate representative of the club, emotions often got the better of Mount. Hence, on-field altercations with the likes of Martinez and Fernandes happened.

Mount, however, has seemingly become very cordial with Martinez as he adapts to new surroundings. He was seen exchanging warm embraces with the Argentine defender on several occasions. When reminded about the altercations with Martinez, Mount told MUTV:

"Of course, it is what it is. It's football, it happens. But now we're on the same team and fighting together. It's even better."

Apart from Martinez, Bruno Fernandes is another Manchester United player who was involved in some heated exchanges with Mount during the tense clashes against Chelsea. Speaking about the Portuguese, Mount said (as per Manchester Evening News):

"We will probably work out. We have had a few fights on the pitch, but that's what it is all about when you're trying to win."

Mason Mount said he is excited to work under Erik ten Hag

Technically, Mason Mount is a brilliant player. However, he struggled for form this past season. Mount was not a regular in a Chelsea team that had a calamitous season.

However, Mount is now set to work under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Many think Ten Hag's style of play can help Mount flourish. Speaking about working under the Dutch manager, Mount said (via the Mirror):

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.“

Mount is an experienced member of English football. United are a budding team. The 24-year-old can unleash his true potential at the club. However, given that he will wear the number 7, expectations will be high.

