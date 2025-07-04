“It was just after 10 PM” - Diogo Jota’s final phone call before tragic car accident revealed as Portuguese club chief shares chat with Liverpool ace

Gondomar SC president Alvaro Cerqueira was one of the few persons that late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota spoke to before he tragically passed away. Jota, along with his brother Andre Silva, died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain, in the early hours of Thursday.

Ad

As per reports, the 28-year-old was heading to the United Kingdom, Liverpool to be precise, for their preseason training. He had been advised against traveling by air after undergoing lung surgery. Diogo Jota began his playing career at his native Gondomar SC before going on to establish himself at Liverpool.

Speaking after Jota’s demise, Cerqueira revealed that he spoke to the footballer a few hours just before the accident, telling Jornal de Noticias:

Ad

Trending

“It was just after 10 pm last night, we were on the phone and he was fine. We spoke almost every week and I know I was going through a happy time. When Diogo needed to train during the off-season, he asked to come here and we always made everything available. His brother usually came too and they would both work. It is difficult to talk at a time like this, but what will remain is the image of two very humble people, who leave a huge void.”

Ad

He concluded:

“I didn’t want to say too much about this matter, because it will not depend solely on me,”

Diogo Jota played through different age brackets of Gondomar SC before joining another Portuguese club in Pacos Ferreira in 2013. Later, he had stints with Porto and Wolves before arriving at Anfield. He was part of the Liverpool squad that won the 2024-25 Premier League title, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 26 league appearances.

Ad

Portugal's national team statement following the passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota’s death sent shockwaves throughout the football world as tributes poured in from everywhere. The 28-year-old most recently won the Nations League with Portugal as they defeated Spain in the penalty shootout.

The Portuguese football federation expressed their ‘deepest condolences’ on social media after the player’s death was confirmed. The statement reads:

Ad

“The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning, in Spain. Much more than an outstanding player, with nearly 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community. The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played. The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested UEFA to hold a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship. We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As per ESPN, Jota's funeral will take place on Saturday, July 5 at 10 a.m. local time in the Portuguese town of Gondomar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More