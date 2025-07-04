“It was just after 10 PM” - Diogo Jota’s final phone call before tragic car accident revealed as Portuguese club chief shares chat with Liverpool ace

Gondomar SC president Alvaro Cerqueira was one of the few persons that late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota spoke to before he tragically passed away. Jota, along with his brother Andre Silva, died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain, in the early hours of Thursday.
As per reports, the 28-year-old was heading to the United Kingdom, Liverpool to be precise, for their preseason training. He had been advised against traveling by air after undergoing lung surgery. Diogo Jota began his playing career at his native Gondomar SC before going on to establish himself at Liverpool.
Speaking after Jota’s demise, Cerqueira revealed that he spoke to the footballer a few hours just before the accident, telling Jornal de Noticias:
“It was just after 10 pm last night, we were on the phone and he was fine. We spoke almost every week and I know I was going through a happy time. When Diogo needed to train during the off-season, he asked to come here and we always made everything available. His brother usually came too and they would both work. It is difficult to talk at a time like this, but what will remain is the image of two very humble people, who leave a huge void.”
He concluded:
“I didn’t want to say too much about this matter, because it will not depend solely on me,”
Diogo Jota played through different age brackets of Gondomar SC before joining another Portuguese club in Pacos Ferreira in 2013. Later, he had stints with Porto and Wolves before arriving at Anfield. He was part of the Liverpool squad that won the 2024-25 Premier League title, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 26 league appearances.
Portugal's national team statement following the passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota’s death sent shockwaves throughout the football world as tributes poured in from everywhere. The 28-year-old most recently won the Nations League with Portugal as they defeated Spain in the penalty shootout.
The Portuguese football federation expressed their ‘deepest condolences’ on social media after the player’s death was confirmed. The statement reads:
“The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning, in Spain. Much more than an outstanding player, with nearly 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community. The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played. The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested UEFA to hold a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship. We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily.
As per ESPN, Jota's funeral will take place on Saturday, July 5 at 10 a.m. local time in the Portuguese town of Gondomar.