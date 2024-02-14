"It was just breath-taking" – Owen Hargreaves says Real Madrid star looked Lionel Messi-esque during win over RB Leipzig

Ex-Manchester United ace Owen Hargreaves has likened Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi following his recent outing in a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Los Blancos, who topped the UEFA Champions League Group C with six triumphs, recorded a crucial away win at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday (February 13). Diaz netted a fine left-footed curling effort from inside the penalty box in the 48th minute of the last-16 encounter.

After Real Madrid's last-16 first leg clash in Germany, Hargreaves showered praise on Diaz, who replaced the injured Jude Bellingham, for his latest goal. He told TNT Sports (h/t Eurosport):

"It was Messi-esque. Because of the way he can dribble and his low centre of gravity, it was just breathtaking. One of the best goals you'll see all season. The quality of this goal is really astonishing."

Comparing the Spanish playmaker with Bellingham, Hargreaves said:

"Jude is different. Physically he's bigger, he's stronger, but this goal is absolute stunning. One of the best I've seen."

Diaz, who was on loan at AC Milan between 2020 and 2023, has emerged as one of the most prominent squad players for Real Madrid this season. The 24-year-old has scored eight times and provided three assists in 28 appearances, including 12 starts, so far this term.

Bellingham, on the other hand, is set to be out of action for several weeks due to a sprained ankle. He has relished a great start to his Los Blancos career, registering 20 goals and eight assists in 29 matches.

Pundit claims Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz is similar to Argentina legend Lionel Messi

Speaking on TNT Sports, ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star Michael Owen lauded Brahim Diaz for his second half strike against Leipzig earlier this Tuesday. He said (h/t Eurosport):

"As soon as I saw that first touch, the way he touched it and then took his second touch really early to go on the outside, he did get fouled, but that was just Lionel Messi, in a nutshell. It's his quick little steps, it's his size, it's his left foot. It's everything about him reminds me of the great man."

Offering further thoughts on the ex-Manchester City man, Owen added:

"Maybe Real Madrid have been cursing their rivals having [Messi] for so long but they've got maybe a little carbon copy of one himself if he keeps developing, who knows, but that was pretty sensational."

Diaz, who arrived from City for €17 million in January 2019, is next likely to feature in a La Liga contest at Rayo Vallecano this Sunday.

Real Madrid, who are atop the league standings with 61 points from 24 games, will host Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg match on March 6.