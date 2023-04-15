“It just doesn’t make sense" - Pundit doesn't want Chelsea to re-hire former boss Jose Mourinho

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the possibility of Chelsea reappointing Jose Mourinho to take charge of the Blues in what could be his third spell.

The Portuguese tactician has a long-standing history with the West London club, having managed them on two different occasions in 2004–07 and 2013–15.

Now at AS Roma, Mourinho's name is still being linked with a sensational return to Stamford Bridge, eight years after leaving the Blues.

Chelsea are currently in search of a new long-term head coach after parting ways with former manager Graham Potter earlier this month.

The English tactician endured a difficult tenure in charge of west London, which saw the Blues in 11th position prior to his sacking and also crash out of two domestic cup competitions.

A 2-0 home defeat suffered at the hands of Aston Villa broke the camel's back for the Blues, as Potter was eventually dismissed from the club.

Since his sacking, Chelsea have since turned to both Bruno Saltor and now Frank Lampard to lead the club in an interim capacity. It is also very much expected that the Blues will get a permanent manager before the start of the 2023–24 football season.

One name being mentioned among a host of possible candidates to land the managerial job at Chelsea is Mourinho. However, former Villa striker Agbonlahor believes it wouldn't be the right decision for the Blues to re-hire Mourinho.

The pundit was of the opinion that Mourinho would be much better suited for an international role than returning to the Premier League.

In his words:

“I think it would be really silly to bring him back a third time. It just doesn’t make sense with where Chelsea want to go.

Speaking further, Agbonlahor revealed that his preferred candidates for the job would be Julian Nagelesmann and Luis Enrique rather than Mourinho.

He added:

"For me, it’s got to be between Nagelsmann and Enrique. I don’t see Mourinho coming back to the Premier League."

He continued:

"To be honest, I don’t see him staying in club football after Roma. I feel like he’ll try and take charge of an international side, and that might suit him. But I don’t think Mourinho can be an option for the Blues any more.”

How many trophies did Jose Mourinho win at Chelsea

The Portuguese tactican is widely regarded as one of the most successful managers to take charge of the west london club.

Aside from having two spells at the club, Mourinho also won a couple of silverware for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He won a total of eight trophies with the Blues, namely three Premier League titles, three Football League Cups, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield title.

