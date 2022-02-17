“It was just 'get the job done'” – Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool side that won Champions League in Istanbul was ‘boring’ 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher compared his side that won the Champions League in 2005 to the current Reds team. He said that his team was 'boring', compared to the one under current manager Jurgen Klopp.

Carragher was part of the Liverpool team that won a memorable Champions League final against AC Milan in Istanbul. They came back from three goals down at half-time to win on penalties.

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, the former defender said:

"When I played, we won the Champions League, but we didn't play the way the teams play now. We're talking 20 years ago, and the game shifts, and it moves, and in 20 years time, we'll see another shift, and young new coaches will come with new ideas."

Carragher added:

"But it's a breath of fresh air. It's a lot more exciting than the football I played. I remember some of the games I played in Europe, we'd just try and get a 0-0 and be boring, and we wouldn't care what the spectacle was like."

Carragher also gave reference to the game between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Spanish giants were completely dominated in a 1-0 defeat at PSG, despite playing well defensively.

The former player continued:

"It was just "get the job done". I don't think football is like that now. Yes, you've still got to get results, but there's got to be a spectacle as well. It's got to be exciting. We were talking last night about Real Madrid – do Real Madrid really play like that away at PSG? And I just think this is the way the game is now, and you have to perform like that."

Liverpool gain a healthy advantage in the Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a healthy lead before their second-leg clash at Anfield in March.

The Serie A side looked competitive in the first half, creating multiple chances, but they lacked composure in front of goal. Klopp brought on Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz and Firmino in the second half. That changed the complexion of the game as the Reds dominated, and bagged two goals.

Liverpool face Norwich City next in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield as they look to close their nine-point deficit to league leaders Manchester City.

