"It just hasn’t worked out that way" - Alan Hutton claims Manchester United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim boss has failed 

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes interim manager Ralf Rangnick's stint in charge of Manchester United has been a failure.

Rangnick was appointed by United in November as interim boss following the departure of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club are set to appoint a permanent manager at the end of the season with Rangnick moving to a consultancy role.

He has encountered a drama-fueled period at the Old Trafford outfit so far. He has had to deal with player unrest, poor performances and power struggles all hampering his reign.

Hutton touched on the team's performance this season, deeming the standards to not be befitting that of a Manchester United side.

He told Football Insider:

“It’s really not a great situation. We’re talking about one of the most iconic clubs in world football, and they’ve got it wrong this season. They brought in an interim manager in Rangnick. He was meant to have this unbelievable philosophy – we just haven’t seen it."

He added:

"It sounded like it was going to be brilliant, like he was going to flip a switch at the club. It just hasn’t worked out that way. They’re a talented squad, but it’s a team of individuals. They’re looking to each other for a bit of brilliance to win a game at the moment. You can’t do that.”

Is Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick unfairly criticised?

Rangnick seemingly can't catch a break at Manchester United

Hutton isn't the first to scrutinize Rangnick's time in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has repeatedly gone on record to state his bemusement over Rangnick being in charge of the club.

Scholes, speaking to Premier League Productions (via Express) commented:

"What do we expect? We've brought in an interim coach who hasn't coached at an elite team."

But is the criticism that has come the former RB Leipzig sporting director's way unjustified?

The German manager has won eight of his 18 games as interim boss despite confidence around Old Trafford being at an all-time low.

Manchester United capitulated in the Manchester Derby in the Premier League last Sunday. Otherwise, many of the reports that consequently came out giving a damning verdict on Rangnick would likely not have made it to print.

He's had to deal with players leaking information and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have been hugely disappointing during his tenure.

He has gone into a temporary role where he is gathering valuable information about the squad. Mirror Sport claims he's already given his verdict on Ronaldo's future as United's main hit man.

Rangnick will be looking to prove his doubters wrong when his Red Devils look to bounce back against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday.

