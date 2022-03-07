"An interim coach who hasn't coached at an elite team" - Paul Scholes baffled by Manchester United's decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is baffled by the club's decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

Following a poor run of form, United sacked former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. The club replaced him with Rangnick, who was offered a consultancy role at the end of the season.

The German's appointment has been denounced by many, including Scholes, who can't understand the rationale behind giving the job to one who has never coached an 'elite' team. Scholes told Premier League Productions (via Express) in this regard:

"What do we expect? We've brought in an interim coach who hasn't coached at an elite team."

The former player continued:

"He hasn't coached a big team; he hasn't coached at a big football club like United, where there's so much expected of Manchester United. Whoever you're playing against, it doesn't matter. He's never been at a top club. He's coached a club for two years out of the last 10 years."

Scholes' comments came after United slumped to a heavy 4-1 defeat at leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Were Manchester United wrong in appointing Ralf Rangnick?

Ralf Rangnick (left) has encountered a tough time at Manchester United

A new permanent Manchester United manager is set to be appointed at the end of the season, with Rangnick moving upstairs to work with the board. His work in a similar role as sporting director of RB Leipzig has been praised, but Rangnick has come under fire for his managerial credentials.

Rangnick has managed the likes of RB Leipzig, Schalke and Hoffenheim during his managerial career. His latest job was as Head of Sports Development at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow until United lured him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had been linked with a move for former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte following Solskjaer's dismissal. However, the club desired an interim coach to get them through the season before appointing a more desirable candidate permanently in the summer. PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag are highly touted.

United reportedly interviewed as many as five candidates for the interim role before Rangnick was chosen. They include former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre. However, it was Rangnick who impressed Old Trafford bosses enough to bag the role.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Ernesto Valverde is one of a number of candidates to have held initial talks for the interim role at #MUFC Ernesto Valverde is one of a number of candidates to have held initial talks for the interim role at #MUFC. https://t.co/uXk9idX7HG

Manchester United football director John Murtough said in this regard:

"Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching. Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role."

However, the side have not shown much progress on the pitch under the 63-year-old, generally struggling to adapt to his 'high pressing' philosophy'. There are still massive changes needed to make United an elite team again. The former Leipzig boss, during his time in charge of the Red Devils, has eight wins, three losses and seven draws in 18 games.

Scholes' opinion on Rangnick's appointment is an interesting one. All eyes will be on the work the German does behind the scenes following his spell in the dugout.

