"It is not just about money"- Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial reveals he joined Sevilla to 'enjoy football again'

Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial reveals he joined Sevilla to rediscover his passion for football and enjoy playing again. The Frenchman's loan move to the La Liga side was confirmed yesterday with the player later arriving in the Andalusian capital to complete the transfer.

He will remain at the club until the end of the season and the Spanish side will cover all his wages, although they didn't pay any loan fee and don't have any obligation to sign him permanently in the summer either.

Martial received approaches from EPL clubs but he strongly wanted to join Sevilla after his conversations with Monchi. Official and confirmed. Anthony Martial joins Sevilla from Man United on straight loan. €6/7m total package to Man Utd. No buy option.

Once the signing was complete, Martial sat down for an interview with Sevilla on their official YouTube channel, where he revealed his excitement at playing for the club. He said:

“I feel excited because Sevilla is a good club in Spain and I have come here to do a great job. They have good players and I am just coming to give my best and try to win some trophies for the fans.”

Martial had offers from several Premier League sides but he'd only decided to leave for Sevilla after speaking to their director, Monchi.

The player also revealed he had conversations with his new manager Julen Lopetegui, who's among the potential candidates for the permanent managerial job at Manchester United.

“I spoke with him a few times and he was very excited to see me come here to play.”

Anthony Martial says he wants to enjoy football again

Martial joined United on a £36 million transfer from AS Monaco in 2015 and oversaw a tumultuous period at Old Trafford.

Following a meteoric debut campaign in the Premier League, the Frenchman went off the boil for some time before hitting the throttle again during the 2019/20 season, scoring 17 top-flight goals.

But it eventually proved to be a false dawn, with injuries and a loss of form seeing him lose his place in the XI as the player made eight league appearances this season, starting just twice.

Confirmed. Anthony Martial's now landed in Sevilla to complete his loan move approved by Man Utd.

Unhappy with his situation, the 26-year-old sought greener pastures in the hope of resurrecting his once-promising career and hence joined Sevilla.

“I have seen some games, they are playing good football, they are still in the Europa League, they are second, we just need to work hard and do our best to do something. It was just about the feeling I had with the manager and I had the feeling in the moment I wanted to join Sevilla," said Martial.

“It is not just about money, just to play and enjoy. That’s it, that’s why I chose to come here; to play and enjoy my football again,” he added.

Sevilla are currently on a mini-break but will return to action on 6 February 2022 against Osasuna in a La Liga game, wherein Martial might also make his club debut.

Edited by Parimal