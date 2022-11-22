"It is not just about participating" - Saudi Arabia assistant coach sends warning to Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Saudi Arabia assistant coach Laurent Bonadei sent a warning to Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash.

Bonadei implied that they are not there just to make up the numbers and participate in the tournament but are looking to upset Messi's team and other big teams in Group C.

He told the media ahead of the game on November 22 (via The National News):

“We will continue and are motivated to play our best, without a doubt. We are feeling very good before the first game. The players are ready, very fit and have a high ambition in this World Cup. We are very proud to reach this goal because when we signed in 2019, our priority was to qualify the team for the World Cup and since it is happening in the Middle East, it was really important for Saudi Arabia to be a part of it."

He further added:

“It is not just about participating. We play Argentina, Mexico and others and our goal is to get the victory. If I am there during the competition I hope to be there for as long as possible with my team.”

While Saudi Arabia will take on Argentina, Mexico will take on Poland in the other game in Group C on Tuesday.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni makes interesting Lionel Messi claim ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina Press Conference - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Lionel Messi

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made an interesting claim about Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi is hands down one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport. Scaloni said everyone is looking to make the most of their time with the legendary player when they are with the national team.

He recently said (h/t A Bola, via PSG Talk):

“When we have Messi in the national team, we make the most of it and we hope everyone does. It’s wonderful to see Messi play. All praise is rare and won’t end as Leo will continue to surprise. It’s fun, nothing more.”

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Lionel Messi 🎙️ : "It's something beautiful that many people who are not Argentine want us to be champions. I am grateful for the love I received throughout my career." Lionel Messi 🎙️ : "It's something beautiful that many people who are not Argentine want us to be champions. I am grateful for the love I received throughout my career." https://t.co/p9L0F9RRN1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be Lionel Messi's fifth. He has previously played in four editions between 2006 and 2018. In 19 games, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored six goals and provided five assists.

He and La Albiceleste reached the final of the 2014 tournament but narrowly lost to Germany in extra time. Messi, however, won the Golden Ball on that occasion.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes