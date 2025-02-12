"It just reeks of toxicity" - Chelsea star told he is jeopardizing career with 'ridiculous' comments

Ex-Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has questioned Jadon Sancho after the Chelsea star's comment on Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford's Instagram post. He believes that the Englishman is trying to show how bad things are at Old Trafford behind the scenes.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Foster stated that the comment from Sancho was "ridiculous" as he was still employed by Manchester United, just like Rashford. He believes that the Red Devils are being portrayed as an unhappy place to be. Foster said (via Metro):

"It's incredible considering he's still employed by Manchester United. They both are. What is he doing? That's ridiculous because he is still actually employed by Manchester United, so is Marcus Rashford. It just reeks of toxicity at United. It reeks of an unhappy place to be, that everybody's buzzing for someone to get out [of the club]."

Ben Tozer, central defender at the National League club Forest Green Rovers, also sent a warning to Sancho and told him that he was jeopardizing his career. He believes that managers would look to distance themselves from players who are not staying in line and said (via Metro):

"What is he doing? He doesn't realise the knock-on effect that could have on the rest of his career. Just for that comment. Why do it? What's the point of doing it? Other managers are going to be like, 'I don't like that, I don't like that attitude'."

Jadon Sancho commented 'freedom' on Marcus Rashford's post last week after the Manchester United loanee made his Aston Villa debut.

Pundit comments on Chelsea star Jadon Sancho's comment on Marcus Rashford's post

Simon Jordan was on talkSPORT earlier this week and admitted that he was not impressed with the comment from Jadon Sancho. He believes that the Chelsea star should focus on his career as it has taken another step back from his Borussia Dortmund days.

He said (via Football Insider 247):

"I think what Jadon Sancho has to say is not particularly relevant to Marcus Rashford's situation. I don't think he's covered himself in particular glory. He's had a few decent games for Chelsea, but other than that, a few decent games for Dortmund but his career's gone backwards."

"He's responsible for it, not anyone else and this is the sort of atypical response from someone, or people, that always like to align other people with the blame for their current failings. I don't trawl across people's social media to find controversial observations. I think it's a sad indication of where United have gotten to, that people think they can speak about the club in this way."

Sancho has joined Chelsea on loan with a £25 million obligation to buy at the end of the season. Rashford has moved to Aston Villa for the rest of the season with an option to make it permanent for £40 million.

