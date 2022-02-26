“It just shows what kind of professional and character he is” – Rangnick salutes ‘homework’ done by player that helped Manchester United against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has waxed lyrical about Anthony Elanga after his heroics against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old was on target against the Rojiblancos on Wednesday to secure a 1-1 draw for the Premier League giants in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at the Wanda Metropolitano. Coming off the bench, the youngster burst down the right and collected a pass before calmly slotting it past Jan Oblak into the bottom left corner.

Elanga later revealed that he had studied the Slovenian goalkeeper's weaknesses in those situations, saying:

“It was my first touch of the game, and I always do my homework when I am playing against other teams, so I watched that he doesn't really like that side.

“He comes out and leaves a huge space for me, and of course in that moment, it is my first touch of the game, I have still got to be composed and calm and relaxed. I was able to slot it in and see the space. Happy days!”

Rangnick weighed in on the same during a press conference ahead of United's Premier League clash with Watford. Commended the teenager, he said:

“They’re have been quite a few players asking for additional information about the next opponent, the goalkeeper or defenders. If Anthony really did that, it just shows what kind of professional and character he is."

"He should get all the credit for that, but it’s not just him that does that, it’s also the whole team. The performance in the second half made us change the game.”

Manchester United host the Hornets at Old Trafford later on Saturday.

Manchester United have an advantage against Atletico Madrid

Although the away goals rule has been scrapped, it's always beneficial to play the decisive leg at home on level terms instead of a deficit. Courtesy of Elanga's strike, Manchester United have that advantage, but their performance must be better in the second leg.

Ralf Rangnick on Anthony Elanga after the youngster's late equaliser dug Manchester United out of a hole in the first leg of their "Everybody could hear them singing that song, 'Rhythm is a dancer''."Ralf Rangnick on Anthony Elanga after the youngster's late equaliser dug Manchester United out of a hole in the first leg of their #UCL tie with Atletico Madrid. "Everybody could hear them singing that song, 'Rhythm is a dancer''." 🎵Ralf Rangnick on Anthony Elanga after the youngster's late equaliser dug Manchester United out of a hole in the first leg of their #UCL tie with Atletico Madrid. https://t.co/WaIK21dbso

Their inability to create chances cost them on Wednesday, as Atletico were content to sit back and absorb all the pressure.

This is the weakest Rojiblanco side in years. So given the sheer attacking quality in their own ranks, Rangnick's side should aim to exploit Atletico's defensive vulnerabilities to reach the quarter-finals.

The Champions League presents the only realistic opportunity for silverware for Manchester United this season. They have exited both domestic cup competitions, while they trail leaders Manchester City by 17 points in the Premier League.

