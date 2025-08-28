“It just smacks of arrogance” - Shaka Hislop names 2 ‘arrogant’ Manchester United stars in penalty shootout of EFL Cup exit to Grimsby Town

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has opened up on Manchester United's defeat against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup second round. He claimed that the Red Devils seemed arrogant in the match and paid the price.

United faced League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup at Blundell Park on Wednesday, August 27. Carles Verman opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute before Tyrell Warren added another eight minutes later. Bryan Mbeumo (75') and Harry Maguire (89') restored parity to take the game into penalties.

Grimsby Town held their nerve to win 12-11 in the penalty shootout, eliminating the Premier League giants. Speaking on ESPN FC, Shaka Hislop claimed that the visitors were arrogant, which was displayed in Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes. He said:

“That’s the arrogance about Manchester United here. You will fold, if the opponent Manchester United, gives you a reason to fold. But if they give you a reason to believe, you take it. And Manchester United, just to come out in the way that they did, to give Grimsby every reason to believe that they can get a result here, is on them."

“I can’t help that it just smacks of arrogance because these players have to know better than going to lower league opponents and feel that all you need to do is turn up. All you need to do is put on your shirt and the result is determined. Some of that arrogance came out during the penalty shootout with Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.”

New signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were the ones to miss their penalties for United. Notably, it was Mbeumo's second penalty in the shootout, having scored from the first one.

Manchester United's terrible start to the 2025-26 season continues

The Red Devils had a poor 2024-25 season as they finished trophyless and 15th in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag was sacked in October 2024 and replaced with Ruben Amorim. However, their fates haven't changed so far.

Manchester United kicked off the 2025-26 campaign with a Premier League clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17. Despite putting in a good performance, they failed to capitalize on their chances and lost 1-0. They then faced Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 24. They drew 1-1 as Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty.

The Red Devils have now been eliminated from the EFL Cup in the second round against Grimsby Town. They will next face Burnley at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday before going into the international break. They will return to face city rivals Manchester City away on September 14.

