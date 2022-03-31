"It just wasn’t happening" - John Barnes says Chelsea 'didn't make a mistake' by letting 24-year-old leave

Former Premier League striker John Barnes has insisted that Chelsea were right to sell Tammy Abraham last summer despite his fine form for AS Roma.

Abraham made his senior debut for the Blues in May 2016 and went on to make 82 appearances for the side. The centre-forward boasted a good record during his time at Stamford Bridge, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists.

The European champions, though, decided to cash in on the England international last summer, selling him to Roma for €40 million. Abraham has since been in red hot form for Jose Mourinho's side, scoring 23 goals in 40 matches across all competitions.

Abraham's performances for Roma have led many to suggest the Blues made a mistake by selling him last summer. Barnes, though, has expressed his disagreement with the claim, asserting that things were not working out between the club and the player in London.

The former Premier League striker is adamant that Abraham's form in Rome does not change the fact that Chelsea were right to sell him. Similarly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's performances at Barcelona do not mean Arsenal made a mistake by letting him go in January, according to Barnes. He told BonusCodeBets:

"Chelsea didn’t make a mistake by letting Tammy Abraham go, despite the fact he’s scored more than all their strikers combined this season. Abraham wasn’t scoring for Chelsea. Just because a player is doing well elsewhere doesn’t mean a club made a mistake in letting them go."

"Obviously, the club he’s currently at, Roma just suits him more. Arsenal didn’t make a mistake in moving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on, just because he’s scored six goals in seven games. It just wasn’t happening for Tammy at Chelsea."

Aubameyang swapped Arsenal for Barcelona during the winter transfer window. The 32-year-old has been in fine form for Xavi's side, scoring seven and assisting one goal in seven La Liga appearances.

How does Tammy Abraham compare to Chelsea strikers this season?

Tammy Abraham has found the back of the net 15 times in 29 Serie A matches for Roma this season. Let us see how he compares to the Blues forwards and their numbers.

Thomas Tuchel's side re-signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record €115 million last summer. The Belgian, though, has scored just five Premier League goals for them so far.

The Blues have often deployed Kai Havertz as a false nine this campaign. The Germany international has found the back of the net six times in 20 league matches.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. He has amassed just 736 minutes of league football this term, scoring a goal in the process.

#8 @Mxdiano Tammy Abraham out-scoring every striker Chelsea have had post Costa in two different leagues, 3 times. Quite remarkable, and by remarkable I mean we’re idiots. Tammy Abraham out-scoring every striker Chelsea have had post Costa in two different leagues, 3 times. Quite remarkable, and by remarkable I mean we’re idiots.

Abraham has thus scored more goals in the league than all of Chelsea's strikers combined.

