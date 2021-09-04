"It was killing my confidence" - Former Barcelona star, Pjanic, explains why things didn't work out at the La Liga club

Former Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has come out to criticize the club over the way he was treated, pointing fingers at Ronald Koeman over the lack of opportunities.

Asked whether he felt disrespected during his time at Camp Nou, the Bosnian responded:

"The coach, yes. I couldn't get used to the situation I faced last year. I knew I didn't want it. I'm a player. I love playing football, this is what makes me happy."

Official: Miralem Pjanić has joined Beşiktaş on loan. The Turkish side will pay one third of the midfield's salary, the rest will be paid by Barça. pic.twitter.com/GQxwoMFBlK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 2, 2021

"I always wanted to play for Barca but I didn't expect the situation to get so complicated."

"There was a point where I was playing less and things were getting complicated. And when I played it was difficult physically and mentally to be well, because it was killing my confidence, because I had no communication with [Koeman].

"It was very strange, because the coach is the one who says who plays and who doesn't, but there are different ways to do things. I am a player who can accept everything but I would always like to be told things face to face. Not as if nothing happened and I was 15 years old."

Pjanic leaves Barcelona just a year after joining from Juventus. It wasn’t the greatest season for the Bosnian. #LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ https://t.co/DTaIDKm2fr — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) September 3, 2021

Despite the experience, Miralem Pjanic has revealed that he doesn't regret joining Barcelona:

"No, never. In life things that have to happen, happen. It is like that.

"I have fought all my life and my career, I am very ambitious, very competitive, I have reached the level of Juventus and Barca. I know that I can play for this team, they just haven't given me the chance to compete, to join a group, to help more."

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus in a deal worth €60 million in the summer of 2020. The Bosnian found it difficult to break into the Blaugrana midfield, with Ronald Koeman sticking to the trio of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Sergio Busquets last season.

The midfielder made 30 appearances during his time in the Catalan capital. But he only started 13 of those games, playing full 90 minutes just thrice.

Miralem Pjanic barely got a chance to impress at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic leaves Barcelona for Beskitas

As it became clear to Miralem Pjanic that he isn't in Ronald Koeman's plans at Barcelona this season, the midfielder decided to part ways with the club. He joined Turkish outfit Besiktas on a season-long loan.

The Catalan giants will also be pleased to get part of the player's wages off their books as they continue to battle their economic crisis. It remains to be seen what his fate will be when his loan stint with Besiktas expires at the end of the campaign.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Aditya Singh