“It was kind of sad” – Thomas Tuchel breaks silence after Sadio Mane admitted being ‘hurt’ by Bayern Munich exit 

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it is sad to see Sadio Mane leave the club this summer. The German manager claimed that he understood why the forward was hurt but added that it was the right decision for all.

Mane became the latest to move to Saudi Arabia this summer after agreeing a deal to join Al Nassr. The former Liverpool star will be teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking about Mane to the media ahead of their pre-season match against Liverpool, Tuchel stated that it was the best decision to part ways for both parties. He said:

"We had a big hug. We agreed that we don't like what's happening now but that it's the best in this situation. I have a very good relationship always with him and this will stay. It was kind of sad. We had a long hug but we had smiles on our faces and we assured ourselves to keep our good relationship."

He added:

"I can totally understand he feels hurt and I'm not happy that we didn't bring him to his full potential, which is my job and responsibility. It's kind of a sad moment but in this particular situation it was the best solution to untie the knot."

Mane played 38 matches in his lone season at Bayern Munich after joining from Liverpool last summer. He scored 12 times while assisting six times.

Sadio Mane hurt by Bayern Munich exit

Sadio Mane broke his silence after sealing a move to Al Nassr. He admitted that he was hurt by the way things ended at Bayern Munich as he was hoping for another season with the German side.

Mane spoke to German journalist Florian Plettenberg on Monday and claimed that he was hurt with the Bayern Munich exit. He wished the club and the fans well as he headed to the Middle East for the next chapter in his career. He said:

"Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future."

Bayern Munich signed Sadio Mane last summer for a reported £35 million fee from Liverpool. He was signed as the replacement for Robert Lewandowski and the German side are now targetting Harry Kane.