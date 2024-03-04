“It knocks you back” - Paul Ince explains why Arsenal players will now be feeling absolutely devastated

Pundit Paul Ince believes Arsenal players will be devastated after watching Liverpool grab a last-gasp winner against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2).

The Reds, who looked set to drop points, managed to sneak a winner through Darwin Nunez deep into stoppage time (90+9'). Mikel Arteta's side would've had the opportunity to go level on points with Liverpool on Monday (March 4) had the Merseysiders failed to win.

However, the Gunners can only narrow the gap back to two in the Premier League if they defeat Sheffield United on Monday night. Speaking to talkSPORT, Ince said (via The Boot Room):

"Arsenal will be absolutely devastated because the players will be watching the Liverpool game thinking it’s 0-0 with 96 minutes gone, and Liverpool get the 1-0 in the 98th minute. It knocks you back. But this is what the run-in is all about, you have to keep your nerve."

After Liverpool's win this weekend, the Cityzens also ensured they kept pace with Jurgen Klopp's side, beating Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday (March 3).

The Gunners can't afford any slip-ups at Bramall Lane. They're certainly favourites going into this fixture, having won each of their last six Premier League matches.

In those games, Arsenal have scored 25 goals and conceded just three. They're also up against a Sheffield United team who are bottom of the standings and likely candidates to be relegated this campaign.

Mikel Arteta sets goal that Arsenal must achieve in order to stand a chance of winning the Premier League

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that the Gunners must secure at least 90 points this season in order to stand a chance of winning the Premier League.

So far in this campaign, the north London outfit have racked up 58 points in 26 matches. With 12 games remaining, the Gunners would have to win about 10 more to get close to the 90-point mark.

Arteta said (via 90 min):

"The demands, you might have to win every game. I don’t know. I have no clue. There are a lot of games and we are all going to have crazy schedules and this league might be different to last season. Anything under 90 points I think would be very difficult."

Last season, Manchester City won the title after finishing with 89 points, five more than Arsenal, who were second. In the 2021/22 campaign, Pep Guardiola and Co., edged Liverpool to the honor by a point after scoring 93.