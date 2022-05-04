"It was like Barcelona" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivers honest verdict about Champions League semi-final win against Villarreal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likened his side's second-leg comeback victory against Villarreal last night to the monumental one they pulled off against Barcelona in 2019.

The Reds visited Villarreal for their UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg clash last night, having won the first leg 2-0 at Anfield. Despite entering the match with a comfortable lead, the Reds quickly found themselves on the back foot as first-half goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin gave the Spanish side a 2-0 lead at the break, restoring aggregate parity.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side held their nerves in the second half, scoring three goals in a span on twelve minutes. Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane got on the scoresheet as the Reds completed yet another special win from behind as Liverpool ultimately won the tie 5-2 on aggregate to book a place in the big final.

Notably, this will be Jurgen Klopp's fourth UEFA Champions League final as a manager, and the German was understandably delighted. As per the Daily Mail, Klopp spoke about what it means to him in a post-match interview and said:

"I am delighted. It feels like the first one. This is the best competition in the world, I absolutely love it and I love what Villarreal did here with the crowd pushing them on.

"The game looked like it looked at half-time and the whole world was watching expecting 2-0 to become 3-0. But when we played through them for the first time and got into the half-spaces, I knew we had a chance. I don't like to compare but, yes, it was like Barcelona and the other games."

When further pressed about what he said to rejuvenate his team at half-time despite trailing 2-0, he said:

"What did I say to them at half-time? Play better than the first half! We just had to stay calm. What can I say now? Only one chance to win a final is to get there.

"We've played so many games, three competitions and are not finished yet. I know these stories, first half a lot of people might have been happy we got a knock. It's difficult to reach three finals but we've made that happen."

Liverpool keep their quadruple dream alive

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Having booked a place in the final of the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool ensured that their ultimate dream of winning the glorious quadruple remained alive.

The Reds have already secured the Carabao Cup this season and are set to play Chelsea in the FA Cup final in ten days' time. Last night's victory against Villarreal now means that they will have to play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in yet another cup final at the end of the month.

As for the Premier League, the Reds trail league-leaders Manchester City by just one solitary point with four rounds of matches remaining, but will have to rely on the Citizens to falter if they are to leapfrog them.

The next four weeks could prove to be make or break for Liverpool, but the Reds will be expected to give it everything they've got as they continue to chase unparalleled glory.

