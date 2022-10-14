"It is like a tractor exhaust pipe"- When Victoria Beckham opened up on her s*x life with Manchester United legend David Beckham

Victoria Beckham's revelations about her intimate life with her husband and Manchester United legend David Beckham have resurfaced online.

David Beckham plied his trade for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during his playing career. He also made 115 appearances for the England national team.

Outside football, Beckham came to be known as a fashion icon, with youngsters around the world copying his hairstyles even today. His marriage to Victoria, a fashion designer, and television personality, only added to his image.

The couple were and still are often in the spotlight due to the public nature of their work. The two even notably teamed up for one of Giorgio Armani's underwear campaigns in 2009, when Beckham was at LA Galaxy.

Beckham and Victoria's relationship was such a huge topic of discussion at the time. Posh was even made to lift the lid on her s*x life with the former Manchester United player on one occasion. She told Allure [via The Daily Star]:

"I'm proud I still have a really good s*x life with David. He is very much in proportion."

Victoria also disclosed that she usually tends to wear nothing in bed before revealing that Beckham got her some lingerie from Agent Provocateur. She said:

"I tend to wear nothing [in bed]. But David bought me these little sets from Agent Provocateur."

Beckham's photoshoots as part of Armani's underwear campaigns often made headlines. His manhood became a topic of discussion on those occasions, with some suggesting he had that part of his body digitally enhanced.

Victoria, though, rubbished those claims by revealing that the Englishman has a 'huge' package. She went on to liken Beckham's manhood to a tractor exhaust pipe. She disclosed:

"He does have a huge one, though. He does. You can see it in the advert. It is all his. It is like a tractor exhaust pipe!"

Beckham and Victoria now have four children, including Brooklyn Beckham, who has made a name for himself in the media.

What does David Beckham do now?

David Beckham called it quits on his career as a footballer in 2013, with PSG being his last club. He has since gone on to become a businessman with a special interest in football itself.

The 47-year-old is now the co-owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. He is also a part-owner of EFL League Two outfit Salford City along with his Class of 92' teammates.

