"It was like watching Man City in their pomp" - Paul Merson hails 'ridiculous' Arsenal's performance in their 3-0 win over Fulham

Paul Merson was left impressed with Arsenal's performance during their thumping 3-0 Premier League away win over Fulham on Sunday (March 12).

Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard got on the scoresheet for the Gunners. Leandro Trossard bagged a first-half hat-trick of assists, becoming the first player in the history of the Premier League to do so.

Former Gunners forward Merson was left amazed by the show that Mikel Arteta's team put on. He compared it to that of prime Manchester City. In his column for Sky Sports, Merson wrote:

"Arsenal's performance in the first half at Fulham was mind-blowing. It was like watching Man City in their pomp and this was against a good Fulham team. It was scary. It was bordering on ridiculous."

The Gunners hold a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Arteta's team have 66 points on the board from 27 matches.

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard earned plaudits for his performance

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Leandro Trossard was simply unplayable during the clash against Fulham as the Belgian dazzled all over the Gunners' attack. Considering he was signed for only €27 million in January, Trossard looks like a bargain.

Merson was amazed with Trossard's masterclass and opined that the 28-year-old has the ability to play for the prime Manchester City team. Merson wrote in his Sky Sports column:

"Leandro Trossard could play for Man City. It's an unbelievable signing for £27m. When his agent said to him he was going to Arsenal for that fee he must have thought, 'Is that all I'm worth?!'"

Merson added:

"The lad could go in the Man City team on Tuesday and you wouldn't know any different, he's that good. But Arsenal play like Man City, if you put them in a light blue kit you would think they are. You don't get bigger compliments than that."

Since joining the Gunners, Trossard has scored one goal and has provided five assists in 10 matches. He also became the first player since Santi Cazorla in 2012-13 to score a hat-trick and bag a hat-trick of assists in the same Premier League season.

Trossard scored a stunning three-goal haul earlier in the season at Anfield against Liverpool while playing for his former club Brighton & Hove Albion.

