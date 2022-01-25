"It was like watching paint dry" - Craig Burley slams Barcelona's performance against Alaves

Football pundit Craig Burley believes Barcelona were "abysmal" in their La Liga fixture against Deportivo Alaves. The Blaugrana beat their relegation-threatened opponents 1-0 at the Mendizorroza thanks to an 87th-minute goal from Frenkie de Jong.

Xavi Hernandez's side put in another lackluster display and simply didn't create enough in the final third. The Catalans managed just four shots on target during the game despite enjoying 76% possession.

Speaking about the game on ESPN FC, Burley said:

"I'll tell you what is a miracle, it was a miracle that Barcelona won. They were abysmal."

He added:

"So if anyone thinks that was a miracle against Alaves, who have been hopeless in Spain, they're getting themselves on. They were hopeless, it was like watching paint dry, it wasn't like watching Barcelona."

The Blaugrana are yet to show any significant signs of improvement since Xavi took over. They have picked up just five wins in nine La Liga matches under the Spaniard and have found the back of the net only 13 times. The Catalans have also conceded eight goals in this stretch.

Additionally, Xavi's side also exited the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey in the space of eight days. Their hopes of picking up silverware this season rest entirely on the UEFA Europa League while they are also in a fierce fight to finish in the top four in La Liga.

Barcelona face a difficult run of fixtures that could define their season

Up next, Barcelona will clash horns against fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in a highly-anticipated La Liga encounter on February 6. This will be followed by a league meeting with city rivals Espanyol.

The Blaugrana will then face Serie A giants Napoli in their Europa League knockout fixture at the Nou Camp. They will take on Valencia in La Liga after that before traveling to Naples for the second leg of their European tie.

The torrid run of fixtures for Xavi's side will close with a league meeting against Athletic Bilbao at home. Barcelona, who are currently fifth in La Liga and one point behind Atletico, desperately need to get maximum points from their league fixtures. They will also have to find a way past an upbeat Napoli, who are currently second in Serie A.

The results from these matches could define the club's season as they look to salvage what has been a woeful campaign so far.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava