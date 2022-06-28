“It’ll be a different role than what we’ve seen the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette do” – Noel Whelan feels Arteta will demand something ‘different’ from Jesus at Arsenal

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has opened up on the signing of Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal.

The Brazilian international has already completed his medical ahead of his £45 million move from Manchester City (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Noel Whelan has claimed that Jesus will be expected to play in a much different way in comparison to the previous strikers the Gunners had.

The former Middlesbrough striker has also suggested that Mikel Arteta will not want Jesus to drift wide or come deep like he used to at Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Official statement pending - Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City. Medical successfully completed for Gabriel Jesus in London today as expected, he’s new Arsenal player until June 2027. It’s all signed and completed between clubs too.Official statement pending - Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City. Medical successfully completed for Gabriel Jesus in London today as expected, he’s new Arsenal player until June 2027. It’s all signed and completed between clubs too. 🇧🇷 #AFCOfficial statement pending - Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City.

Whelan told Football Insider:

“If Jesus is going to be playing through the middle for Arsenal, it could be that he is asked to play a slightly different role for Arteta.

“I think he’ll be looked at as a number nine. Arteta won’t want him drifting into the wide areas or into that number ten role."

Whelan claimed that Jesus is brilliant in the six-yard box and that is why Arteta was bringing him in.

He has suggested that Jesus could thrive in a role different to what was assigned to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the past.

He added:

“If you’re going to go out and buy a player like Gabriel Jesus, you need him running off the shoulder of defenders. That’s where we’ve seen him score so many goals – just by being in that six-yard box.

“It’ll be a different role than what we’ve seen the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette do in the past.”

Can Gabriel Jesus thrive at Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with Gabriel Jesus since the very start of the transfer window and are close to getting their man. From Manchester City's point of view, it will be a good deal to get £45 million for a player approaching the final year of his deal.

Although Gabriel Jesus has not done anything spectacular so far in the Premier League, Arsenal fans should still be happy with him.

Squawka @Squawka Most Premier League goals scored exclusively from inside the box:



◉ 58 - Gabriel Jesus

◎ 56 - Tim Cahill

◎ 53 - Chicharito



The Brazilian fox in the box. 🦊 Most Premier League goals scored exclusively from inside the box:◉ 58 - Gabriel Jesus◎ 56 - Tim Cahill ◎ 53 - Chicharito The Brazilian fox in the box. 🦊 https://t.co/xDvlcvycye

Jesus was seemingly Arteta's first-choice and the Arsenal manager also worked closely with the Brazilian during his time as the assistant to Pep Guardiola.

Jesus has always been overshadowed during his time at the Etihad but has still made a difference whenever he is called upon. Having served as Sergio Aguero's deputy for years, Jesus was last season deployed mostly on the flanks and made plenty of impact.

With the four-time Premier League winning forward, the north London club are getting an experienced attacker who is about to reach his prime.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far