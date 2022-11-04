“It’ll be a fun watch” – Joleon Lescott delivers his prediction as ‘impressive’ Fulham gear up for Manchester City game

Joleon Lescott has predicted his former side Manchester City will beat Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (5 November). He claims the newly-promoted side have been impressive but are unlikely to get a result at Etihad.

Manchester City are still two points behind Arsenal in the league table but have been on a good run. They are up against Fulham, who have won just two of their last five matches and are seventh in the table with 19 points.

Manchester City @ManCity

The strength

🤩 The finish



Erling Haaland's opener had everything!



#ManCity 🤝 The assistThe strength🤩 The finishErling Haaland's opener had everything! 🤝 The assist💪 The strength🤩 The finishErling Haaland's opener had everything! 👊#ManCity https://t.co/GiGwtn84pT

In his column on Live Score, Lescott heaped praise on Fulham but believes that they will not be able to win against Manchester City. He recalled the last time he faced the Cottagers and expects Saturday's clash to be an interesting one. Lescott wrote:

"Fulham have been so impressive this season and although getting a result here will be very tough, I expect them to leave with plenty of credit for their performance."

"I was at the game last season when these two met in the FA Cup and even though the Cottagers were in the Championship then, they played some lovely stuff at times. It'll be a fun watch but you'd have to say Manchester City's class will tell eventually."

Manchester City waiting for Erling Haaland update

Erling Haaland has missed Manchester City's last two matches but is expected to make the squad this weekend. The forward has a fever, but manager Pep Guardiola revealed that the main reason for the Norwegian missing last weekend's match against Leicester City was a ligament injury.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game against Fulham, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yeah [the reason he went off vs Dortmund is why he is missing]. He has recovered from the fever, from the tiredness but not from the ligament."

The Cityzens took on Sevilla in the Champions League, in midweek and the new signing did not make the squad. When quizzed about Haaland's absence, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Erling will not be available for tomorrow [Wednesday night]. He feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday but not 100 percent. We don't want to take a risk as it makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham."

Haaland has already scored 17 goals in the league this season and is leading the Golden Boot race.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes