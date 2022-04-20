"It'll be hard" - Paul Merson explains why 20-year-old Arsenal star shouldn't change his position against Chelsea

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes it will be tough for Gabriel Martinelli to start as a striker against Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday. He stated that the 20-year-old hasn't played in that position and it could be hard for him if he does.

The Gunners have been dealing with striking issues since January. They let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his fallout with manager Mikel Arteta. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have also failed massively this season. The former has just four Premier League goals in 25 matches while the latter has none.

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal No Arsenal striker has scored from open play in an away league match this season. We're heading into game week 31... No Arsenal striker has scored from open play in an away league match this season. We're heading into game week 31...

Arsenal now face Chelsea at the Emirates on Wednesday in what will be a must-win game for the Gunners in the race for the top four. There were suggestions from fans and pundits of trying Martinelli as a striker. However, Merson believes it will be very hard for the youngster. In his column for Sky Sports, Merson wrote:

"It'll be hard for Gabriel Martinelli [to start playing down the middle]. Against Chelsea, he'd be coming up against two of the best defenders in the business in Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva. It's an extremely difficult call. I couldn't believe he turned to Eddie Nketiah at Southampton."

He added:

"He has hardly played and then he's thrown into a must-win game. What chance does he have really? People say Martinelli's the one, but he doesn't play up front. Why hasn't he been tried there? It's hard to say where Arteta turns on Wednesday."

Arsenal's striking issues will be a major concern against Chelsea

Arsenal desperately need this win against Chelsea to remain in the race for the top four. They are currently fifth, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur.

However, failing to score goals can be a big issue against the Blues. Arteta's men have scored just two goals in their last five Premier League matches, losing four of them.

They are currently on a run of three consecutive losses against Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

The Blues, meanwhile, have won four of their last five league fixtures, scoring 15 goals. They sit comfortably in third place in the league, eight points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand.

It will be interesting to see how Arteta lines his troops against the Blues. Injuries to Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu certainly haven't helped his case.

