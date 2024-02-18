“It’ll be a tight game” - Jamie Carragher predicts outcome of Liverpool vs Chelsea Carabao Cup final

Jamie Carragher has backed Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, February 25. The pundit believes the Merseysiders have the upper hand despite the Blues picking up a point against Manchester City.

The English champions were expected to secure a victory against tenth-placed Chelsea. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side held their own in an impressive performance against at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored against his former club in the first half minutes before the break. Manchester City dominated possession of the ball and registered 31 shots in the encounter, but were unable to finish as the Blues defended doggedly.

However, Chelsea's defensive wall was finally breached in the 83rd minute as Rodri found the back of the net with a left-footed shot that took a deflection off Axel Disasi.

While he acknowledged that the Blues will be high on confidence from the City draw and will be a tough prospect for Liverpool, Carragher retains belief in his former club. He said (via The Mirror):

"Chelsea had to take something from the game into the cup final. You had to build some belief. Playing away at Man City is a tougher game than playing Liverpool at Wembley."

Carragher added:

"Liverpool's injuries as well, I think it will be a tight game. I think Liverpool will just have the edge."

The Merseysiders will next face Luton Town in their midweek Premier League clash on Wednesday (21 February) before playing the Blues in the Carabao Cup next weekend.

"It's more for Liverpool and Arsenal, the belief" - Jamie Carragher makes interesting prediction after Chelsea draw with City

Carragher reckons Manchester City's Premier League title race rivals have been given a huge boost after their 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently lead the standings by two points over second-placed Arsenal, while Manchester City are two points behind the Gunners in third. However, the Cityzens have a game in hand.

Their draw against Chelsea shows their vulnerability, according to Carragher, who believes the Merseysiders and the Gunners will have more confidence in the title race now.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the pundit said (via the Daily Mail):

"There's a long way to go but there will be a huge feeling at Liverpool and Arsenal right now. It will give them confidence that City can drop points and that will give both of those teams a chance not just to win the title but to take it to the wire."