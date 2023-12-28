"It doesn't look good" - Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City injury blow amid title race with Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester City defender John Stones limped off in his team's 3-1 win against Everton on Wednesday (December 27). The defender's injury created concern in the City ranks and Guardiola addressed the matter after the game.

He said (via LiverpoolWorld):

"It doesn't look good, but we will see. It's his ankle."

Stones has been a key figure in Guardiola's team in recent seasons for his ability to bring the ball out of the back and also join the team in midfield when City are in possession.

City appeared to have enough in their arsenal last night, even without Stones, as they registered a comeback 3-1 win against Sean Dyche's Everton. The victory has put City in fourth place with 37 points after 18 games. They trail Arsenal by three points (who play West Ham United on Thursday, December 28) and Liverpool by five points (who have played one game more).

Guardiola addresses injuries of key Manchester City stars, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne

The City boss was also asked about his key stars, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, during the post-match presser.

Haaland, who is suffering from a foot injury, has not featured in December for City. Guardiola said (via LiverpoolWorld):

“He is training alone but he is not training with the team yet. I'm not a doctor. He had a stress in the bone in his feet and it's so painful. He's not a skinny guy like Phil Foden, he's huge and tall so it is more difficult sometimes.

"When he will be fine, he will be back and play but the doctors come every morning and say which players are available. I create the team and we play the games.”

De Bruyne, on the other hand, has been out of action since August due to a hamstring injury. He is getting closer to a return, as updated by Guardiola.

“Kevin is close but he had fatigue yesterday and we have to be careful,” Guardiola said. “When he was injured for three months, if you don't handle the timings good you can get injured again. The injury was serious so step by step but he's training with us and he is so positive so soon he will be back.

"I'd love for him to play the next game or Huddersfield but what is important is keeping him fit for a long time, not for one game or another.”

Manchester City's next game is against Sheffield United on Saturday, December 30, in the Premier League.