"It looks like a very anti-Arteta signing" - Dean Jones on Arsenal's links with 28-year-old Barcelona star

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer, but journalist Dean Jones feels a potential move is unlikely.

Depay, who is in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou, has been rumoured to depart Barcelona this summer. With Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez reshaping his frontline and the club in need of urgent cash, Depay is expected to be offloaded before the end of August.

Earlier in June, SPORT reported that the Gunners enquired about the former Manchester United forward's availability.

However, Jones believes a potential deal is not on the cards. Speaking to This is Futbol, he elaborated:

"On the surface level, it looks like a very anti-Arteta signing to bring someone of Depay's temperament and reputation, so I can't see it."

Depay, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2021, netted 13 goals and provided two assists in 38 matches across competitions last season. Before that, he had registered 34 goal contributions in 40 games for Lyon in the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Diario AS, Depay's days in north-east Spain are numbered, as he is the seventh-choice forward at Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are ahead of him in the pecking order. As per the report, the Blaugrana value the Dutchman at €20 million.

Arsenal in race for Moussa Dembele

According to Media Foot (via Football London), Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer.

Dembele, who is in the final year of his contract at the Groupama Stadium, has turned heads with his clinical performances last season. He registered 22 goals and five assists in 36 appearances for the seven-time Ligue 1 winners.

The 25-year-old, who rose through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, shot to fame with his exploits for Fulham in the 2015-16 season. Since joining Lyon from Celtic in 2018, he has registered 85 goal contributions in 143 appearances for Les Gones.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have already added offensive reinforcements to their roster. While striker Gabriel Jesus joined from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £45 million, wide forward Marquinhos arrived from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo for a fee in the region of £3 million.

