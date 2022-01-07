“It looks like they aren’t trying” – Frank McAvennie names 3 players Manchester United must drop

Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has criticized Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho for not doing enough for the club after the 1-0 loss against Wolves at Old Trafford.

The 62-year former Scottish international went on to say that Ralf Ragnick should put the trio on the bench as he believes this is the solution to the club's woes.

McAvennie also criticized Marcus Rashford after the game against Newcastle United, saying that the England international was 'lazy' and Cristiano Ronaldo was right while shouting at the young star.

"It’s embarrassing. I saw Ronaldo getting criticised for shouting and bawling at Rashford. Rashford kept losing the ball.

Rightly so, he was embarrassing. You can’t get away with that. Ronaldo wants the best, he’s not getting that." Frank McAvennie (Former West Ham striker):"It’s embarrassing. I saw Ronaldo getting criticised for shouting and bawling at Rashford. Rashford kept losing the ball.Rightly so, he was embarrassing. You can’t get away with that. Ronaldo wants the best, he’s not getting that." https://t.co/wnHaQWmiz1

Frank McAvennie made his comments in an exclusive interaction with Football Insider. It came after reports emerged that certain Manchester United players were not happy with the system being implemented by Ralf Rangnick. The German manager has held meetings with the players individually after getting informed that as many as 17 players are unhappy with his system and the growing influence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The list of unhappy players at the club has reached 17 after crisis talks with manager Ralf Rangnick. The situation at United is reaching breaking point... sportbible.com/football/manch… 🗣️ "A whole 17? This is not normal for a club as huge as United. Someone needs to take control."The list of unhappy players at the club has reached 17 after crisis talks with manager Ralf Rangnick. The situation at United is reaching breaking point... 🗣️ "A whole 17? This is not normal for a club as huge as United. Someone needs to take control."The list of unhappy players at the club has reached 17 after crisis talks with manager Ralf Rangnick. The situation at United is reaching breaking point... 😳 sportbible.com/football/manch…

In an interview with Football Insider, McAvennie said:

“They keep harping on about giving youth a chance but I can’t believe what I’ve seen recently. You look at Rashford, Sancho and Greenwood, they have all the potential in the world. The fact is, they aren’t doing it on the pitch. They have not been good enough this season. It looks like they aren’t trying.''

The Scottish international questioned Rashford's performance and said the England international has been 'terrible' this season. McAvennie believes the young Manchester United players do not track back to defend and that is why they concede goals every week.

''You have proven players sitting on the bench who aren’t being given a chance. You have to play the players who are performing and Rashford has been terrible this season. I get Man United want them to be big stars and have them playing every week. But they never track back, no wonder they concede so many goals.''

McAvennine added that he feels sorry for the German manager who took over the club as interim manager two months back and the players have started talking against him openly. He said he wouldn't 'fancy managing that bunch (Manchester United players)'. He added:

“None of the players like Rangnick apparently, I feel sorry for him. I wouldn’t fancy managing that bunch.”

Van de Beek's hopes of playing for Manchester United in English Premier League receive a major boost

Manchester United midfielder Van de Beek has spent most of his time at Old Trafford warming the bench. He has received a major boost after his former coach is being hotly linked with a move to the English club. Erik ten Hag is considered the frontrunner to join the Red Devils as a full-time manager.

Ralf Rangnick took over as Manchester United's interim-manager after the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer, under both of whom Van de Beek has not gotten enough game time. The Dutchman is reported to have requested a move out of Manchester United despite assurances from Rangnick to stay until the summer as the German manager draws plans to include him in the system.

