“It looks like he belongs in Masters Football” - Agbonlahor delivers damning verdict on Liverpool star 

Gabriel Agbonlahor recently provided a damning verdict on Liverpool star midfielder Thiago Alcantara. The former England and Aston Villa striker has claimed that the Spain international belongs in Masters Football.

Agbonlahor suggested that Thiago might be brilliant on the ball but does not have the legs for the Premier League.

The former Premier League striker also claimed that Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has also been poor in recent outings. He told Football Insider:

“100%. I’m watching Thiago against Brentford, it looks like he belongs in Masters Football. He was strolling around. Being good on the ball isn’t enough – you will get ran over in this league. Henderson can still do it on occasions, but he’s been poor in recent games."

Agbonlahor further claimed that Fabinho is also not high on energy while the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Harvey Elliott are not good enough.

The former England striker urged the Reds to break the bank in order to sign Jude Bellingham and improve their midfield ranks. He added:

“Fabinho can’t really run. Keita, Chamberlain, Elliott – they’re good players, but just look at some of the other teams. They need Bellingham. They need two top midfielders who can stretch the game and play box-to-box. Carragher is spot on – they need to spend £200m on that midfield now.”

Liverpool suffered their fifth Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Brentford on Monday, January 2. The Bees completely outplayed Jurgen Klopp's side at the Gtech Community Stadium and won 3-1.

The Merseyside giants find themselves sixth in the table right now, with just 28 points in 17 games and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by seven points.

Liverpool call Serie A club over potential signing of a defender after Van Dijk injury

Liverpool have reportedly called Serie A giants Napoli over the potential signing of South Korean international Kim Min-jae after losing Virgil van Dijk to injury.

The Reds could be stretched at the back with Van Dijk expected to be out for several weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat to Brentford earlier this week.

Jurgen Klopp initially played down any thoughts of a serious injury but the problem is reportedly a lot worse than initially feared.

With the Dutchman potentially out for a significant period, Liverpool are ready to act in the transfer market.

Kim Min-jae has been brilliant for Napoli since joining them in the summer of 2022 from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe. The South Korean defender has been a key cog in Luciano Spalletti's Napoli side, who are currently leading the table.

