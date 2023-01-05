Liverpool call Serie A club over potential signing of 26-year-old defender after Van Dijk injury: Reports

Liverpool have called Serie A outfit Napoli over the potential signing of South Korea international Kim Min-jae after losing Virgil van Dijk to injury.

As reported by Italian outlet Il Mattino, the Reds have gotten in touch with the Serie A giants over a potential move for their star defender.

Liverpool star defender Virgil van Dijk is expected to be out for several weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat to Brentford earlier this week.

Although Jurgen Klopp initially played down any thoughts of a serious injury, the problem is reportedly a lot worse than initially feared.

The Netherlands skipper will receive the results of a scan this week to determine the full extent of his injury and is also set to see a specialist.

At the moment, there is no timeframe for Van Dijk's potential return and the Reds are ready to react in the transfer market.

Kim Min-jae has been exceptional since joining Napoli in the summer of 2022 from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

The South Korean has been a key cog in Luciano Spalletti's Napoli side, who are having a standout season.

Kim Min-jae has made 21 appearances across competitions for the Serie A leaders and has scored twice.

The 26-year-old also caught the eye as South Korea enjoyed a brilliant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign as they progressed to the Round of 16.

Kim has a release clause of £44 million in his contract, but that does not come into effect until the summer, meaning he could cost Liverpool a fortune.

The commanding centre-back started his professional career in South Korea before moving to Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan in 2019.

Prior to joining Napoli, he had a season with Fenerbahce, where he impressed and joined Napoli for a reported fee of €18.05 million.

Michael Owen says Liverpool star is making so many mistakes

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has claimed that Darwin Nunez is making too many mistakes as he continues to miss big chances. Owen told Premier League productions about Nunez's struggles:

“I think this lad has got so much raw ability. He makes so many mistakes. I can’t believe he is so raw, at the moment."

“It looks like he has hardly been coached a lot of the time throughout his career. I think Liverpool can coach him in the right way and get some experience."

Nunez has so far scored nine goals in 22 games for the Reds but has missed plenty of big chances.

The Uruguayan attacker made his move to Anfield from Benfica in the summer in a club-record £85 million deal, including add-ons.

