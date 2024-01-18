"It looks like they have the champions mentality" - Ex-Arsenal star William Gallas predicts who will win the Premier League

William Gallas reckons Arsenal will once again miss out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The Gunners came close to ending a 19-year wait for the title last season. Mikel Arteta's men held an eight-point lead over City at the start of 2023 but collapsed in April, eventually missing out on glory by five points.

Manchester City's stranglehold of the title continued, with Pep Guardiola's side winning their third in a row. They are looking to become the first team in English football history to win their fourth consecutive league crown this season.

The Cityzens have made a promising start to the campaign, sitting second in the league after 20 games. The reigning champions are two points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have stumbled as of late, dropping down to fourth amid a poor run of results. Arteta has a huge job on his hands in trying to guide his troops back into title contention.

Gallas doesn't think the north Londoners will be able to win the title as he has backed City to win their fourth in a row. The Premier League legend touched on their 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle United (January 13), telling Gambling Zone:

"When the season started, I look at Arsenal and I said they won’t be champions this season. I said it will be City and look what happened on Saturday. They were losing 2-1 and then won 3-2, so it looks like they have the champions mentality."

Gallas does have high hopes for his former club next season:

"I think it will be City this season but next season I think Arsenal has a good chance."

Liverpool fans may take issue with the Frenchman's prediction given Jurgen Klopp's men have taken charge of the title race. The Merseysiders have won 13 of 20 league games, only losing on one occasion.

Gallas thinks Arsenal will finish in the top four alongside their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur

William Gallas has backed the two London rivals to finish in the top four.

Gallas has also predicted the top-four race this season. He has tipped City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur to qualify for the UEFA Champions League:

"Man City will win it. Then Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham will make up the top four."

Spurs have been somewhat of a surprise package this season, flourishing despite Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich. Ange Postecoglou's side sit fifth, level on points with their fourth-placed north London rivals.

The Gunners were hoping to build on last season's title challenge but they have lacked form recently. Arteta's men have suffered three defeats in their last five league outings and they may have to settle for a top-four finish.