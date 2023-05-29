"It looks like everyone looks up to him" - Ray Parlour names 24-year-old star as his Arsenal Player of the Season

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has named midfielder Martin Odegaard as the club's Player of the Season for the 2022-23 campaign.

Odegaard, 24, was brilliant throughout the season, leading his side through the Premier League title challenge. The club captain scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 37 games across competitions.

There were multiple times in a game where the Norwegian midfielder was on full display, especially in their 3-3 draw against Southampton. Trailing 3-1 at the Emirates until the 87th minute, Arsenal looked set to lose the game before Odegaard scored a screamer. His energy and influence helped the Gunners draw the game 3-3.

Picking the former Real Madrid man as his Arsenal Player of the Season, Parlour lauded his ability and leadership. He told Metro:

"There’s been a lot of good performances. If you look at the centre-backs, there is William Saliba, but if I had to pick one player, Martin Odegaard has been excellent."

He added:

"He’s always on the ball, he has a good attitude during training. I like the way he plays. He always wants the ball, he is never injured, I think he’s been an excellent player. It looks like everyone looks up to him. He’s always involved in the best [attacking] moves. Odegaard would be my pick."

Odegaard joined the Gunners from Real Madrid on a six-month loan in January 2021 before his move was permanent that summer. He was made captain last summer and has contributed 24 goals and 15 assists in 105 games for the North London side.

Martin Odegaard on Arsenal's disappointing Premier League title race

After leading the Premier League table for 248 days, the Gunners saw a major dip in form allowing Manchester City to retain their title. Mikel Arteta's side won just two out of eight games, including a 3-3 draw against Southampton and a 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Club captain Martin Odegaard expressed his disappointment in his matchday program notes ahead of Arsenal's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, May 28. Ahead of their final game of the season, he wrote (via Arsenal.com):

"We’re not at all happy with the end of the season. When the disappointment goes away, and with a bit of time, I guess we will look back at this season and be proud, but right now it’s pain and frustration."

He added:

"With the position we’ve been in all season, we’re not happy with second place... It’s a good sign that we are disappointed, and I think we should be. But also we have done some great things this season and taken some big steps in the right direction."

Odegaard stressed, however, that Arsenal will learn from their mistakes and fight back next season.

While it was a disappointing campaign overall, the Gunners could take pride in their progress as they came second in the league after finishing fifth last season. They also ended their campaign on a high with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.

