"It looks like me on FIFA when I play manager career mode" - Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique takes Manchester City transfer dig on Twitter

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has taken a dig at the latest transfer news surrounding Premier League champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are closing in on the signing of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to Sky Sports. The England international is set to undergo his medical examination on Friday, July 1 ahead of his £45 million transfer. Phillips is viewed as a natural successor to Fernandinho in midfield.

Enrique has compared the midfielder's signing to the famous FIFA video game title. The game lets the user sign any player at any cost in its manager mode. Guardiola's side have always had a reputation for spending large amounts of money on players.

The former Liverpool full-back tweeted the following in that regard:

"Fernandinho goes [,] £45M players come. It looks like me on FIFA when I play manager career mode."

Phillips will be a great buy for Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old is primarily a defensive midfielder who also played a few games as a centre-back for Leeds United last season.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Phillips endured an injury-hit 2021-22 season. The midfielder could only manage 20 appearances in the Premier League.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been busy in the summer transfer window

Following their close battle in the Premier League last season, Liverpool and Manchester City are now going head-to-head in the summer transfer window. Both sides have spent big on bringing in a new forward ahead of the new season.

Guardiola's side have signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £51 million. According to Sky Sports, however, the deal could rise to around £85 million adding the agent fees and signing bonuses.

Liverpool have signed Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica on a similar deal. The 22-year-old forward had a breakout campaign during the 2021-22 season, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Portuguese outfit across all competitions.

The Reds have also signed Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer. Manchester City, on the other hand, have also brought in Julian Alvarez from River Plate, having agreed a deal earlier this year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cityzens will turn their attention to Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella after completing the signing of Phillips.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City will once again be the favorites for the 2022-23 Premier League title. Only one point separated the two sides last time around, with Guardiola's troops emerging on top after a dramatic final day.

