“It looks like the manager trusts him” – Alan Hutton names Liverpool player who has ‘gone on to another level’ 

Former Aston Villa full-back Alan Hutton has admitted that he is surprised by the proficiency of Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted last week (via Liverpool Echo) that the Portuguese has proven to be 'a little bit better' than he had imagined.

Former Scotland defender Hutton has revealed that he shares Klopp's feelings as Jota has turned out to be better than he had expected. He stated that he 'could never foresee' the front-three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino 'getting broken up.' But Jota has done exactly that.

Asked if Hutton has been surprised by Jota's brilliance as a number 9, Hutton told Football Insider:

“I think so, yeah. As first seasons go, I mean, wow. I knew he was an unbelievably talented football player but to come in and do what he’s done? “The front three that Liverpool originally had, you could never foresee that getting broken up."

GOAL @goal



Insane form. 20 goals this season for Diogo Jota

Hutton has credited Jota for taking his 'game to the next level' since his arrival at Anfield in 2020. The former Premier League right-back has also suggested that Klopp 'trusts' the 25-year-old, who has scored many important goals for the Reds. He said:

“But now you’ve got this guy coming into the party and saying: ‘Hold on a minute. I am good enough, I’m taking my game to the next level.’ I think that’s what’s been most impressive. We did see the potential, we don’t see a good player but he’s gone on to another level now. It looks like the manager trusts him, he plays a lot of minutes and he is scoring the goals that Liverpool need, so happy days.”

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team have been flawless at Liverpool

The Reds' recruitment under Jurgen Klopp has been almost flawless and the impact Diogo Jota has had is a testament to that. He was signed in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 25-year-old has already scored 33 goals in 71 games across all competitions for the Reds till date.

He has scored 20 goals in 41 games across all competitions this season and has proven to be a clutch player for the Merseyside giants.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"That man, Jota, what a signing, an absolute predator, a goalscorer, similar a bit to Robbie Fowler of the past, so many goals in and around that box." Jamie Carragher on Diogo Jota:

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were arguably the best attacking trio in the world before Jota's arrival. However, Klopp has still found the formula to accommodate the Portuguese international in the team and the club have reaped the benefits.

Luis Diaz, following his January arrival, is also making a similar impact that shows the brilliant management skills of Klopp.

