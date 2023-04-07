“It looks unlikely” – Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool forward will miss Arsenal clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz is unlikely to feature against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield this Sunday (9 April).

The Columbian left-winger hasn't featured for Liverpool since limping off when the Reds faced Arsenal in the reverse fixture back in October. He clashed with Thomas Partey, resulting in a knee injury that initially kept him out until December.

However, Diaz aggravated the same knee which resulted in surgery being required. He returned to training on 30 March and has been slowly getting back into rhythm since.

Despite it being over a week since his return to fitness, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the game against Arsenal this Sunday will come too soon for Diaz. He said to the media during the pre-match press conference (via The Boot Room):

“Luis [Diaz] and Thiago were training completely normal. The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100 percent for Leeds. Again, it looks good, everything is fine but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful. We will probably not involve him for Sunday."

He also provided an injury update on Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara (via Liverpool FC):

"Virgil, completely normal, was back in training. Thiago looks slightly different. He was not out that long, trained now three, four times with the team and might be available. But we have to check how he feels today."

Diaz will be a huge miss for the Reds if he doesn't feature against the Gunners. The forward has been a revelation for Liverpool since arriving from Porto last January. He has scored 10 goals from 38 appearances so far.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives his thoughts on facing Arsenal this Sunday

The Reds have a mammoth mountain to climb to finish in the top four this season after failing to win any of their last four games. They are currently in eighth with 43 points, 10 points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Each of their 10 games left will have to be treated as a final and their next fixture comes against a red-hot Arsenal side. Jurgen Klopp gave his thoughts on the Gunners at the aforementioned press conference and said:

"It's obvious it's a different team, clear. Mikel is building this team for a few years now and obviously, the outcome is pretty impressive. The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest, it's super-lively, really good football, top players on the pitch, good match plans. Good."

"It's not exactly what you can say about us, in the moment, so that shows you what the situation is."

Arsenal have won their last five league games in a row, and have a real chance of winning their first Premier League title in 19 years. They are currently leading the table with 72 points, eight above Manchester City, having played an extra game.

