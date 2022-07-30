“It was a lot of bulls**t” – Lewandowski blasts Bayern Munich for trying to block Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski's move to Barcelona generated some drama this summer, with Bayern Munich initially trying to block the transfer. After completing his switch to the Camp Nou, the Polish striker has hit out at his former club over the way his departure was handled.

Speaking about what his relationship with Bayern Munich looked like before his Barcelona move, Lewandowski said that he was good with everyone at the club, but their actions this summer seem to have dented the relationship.

"I had a very good relationship with my teammates, with the staff, with the coach, and these are all things I'm going to miss because I spent a beautiful time there. And we were not only friends from the pitch but also something more," the striker told ESPN.

He continued:

"But in the end, this chapter is over, and I open a new chapter in my life and a new chapter in my career. So ,I feel that I'm in the right position, right place. So everything that's happened in the last maybe few weeks before I left Bayern Munich, that was also of course a lot of politics."

It's easy to see why Bayern were reluctant to let Lewandowski join Barcelona this summer. Obviously, no big club would like to sell its best player to a top rival. Shedding light on the situation, the Polish forward has said that the Bavarians even tried to persuade him to move to a different club instead.

"The club tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans," he said. "And I had to accept that even though it was a lot of bulls***, a lot of s*** said about me. Not true, but in the end I knew that the fans, even in this period, still support me a lot."

How much did Barcelona pay to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich?

The striker is already off to work at his new club.

According to the aforementioned ESPN report, Robert Lewandowski's move to Barcelona cost €50 million. The deal is said to be broken down into two segments, with €45 million paid up front, while the remainder will come via performance-related add-ons.

The former Bayern Munich striker has signed a four-year contract at Camp Nou and is set to remain at the club till the summer of 2026. He's currently in the United States with the Blaugrana on their preseason tour along with his new teammates.

Lewandowski arrives at the Camp Nou with a blistering goalscoring record - 344 goals in 375 appearances across competitions. He'll be expected to hit the ground running when the new season begins.

