"It would be a lot of money" - Chelsea legend urges Graham Potter to sell 2 players and fund Joao Felix's permanent transfer

Former France international Frank Leboeuf has urged Chelsea to sell Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount to fund a permanent transfer for Joao Felix.

The Portugal international signed a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid in January but his contract does not include an option to make the deal permanent. Atletico could ask for a fee of around £100 million for Felix, with his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano not expiring until the summer of 2027.

Given the Blues' significant outlay in the last two transfer windows, his price tag could be a potential hurdle for the club's owners. Leboeuf, however, believes his former club can raise funds by offloading Mount and Pulisic.

The England international's contract expires at the end of the next campaign and talks over a new contract have stalled. Liverpool and Manchester United have taken an interest in the 24-year-old as a result.

Pulisic, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge given his lack of playing time at the club. The USMNT winger has played just 685 minutes of league football this season.

Leboeuf, who played as a defender for the Blues from 1996 to 2001, told ESPN (h/t Metro):

"Joao Felix is a great player. I think he’s the most dangerous player, the most entertaining player, the most artistic player at Chelsea right now. He’s been pretty consistent too, almost every game he creates something."

Joao Felix in action.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner added:

"Hopefully Chelsea will be able to sell a few players – maybe Pulisic and Mount – and can then get Felix on a permanent. It would be a lot of money, that’s the only worry for the owners. But in terms of a football player, I would sign him."

What Joao Felix has said about a permanent Chelsea transfer

Joao Felix has refused to shut the door on a permanent move to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Prior to his team's second-leg 2-0 (2-1 aggregate) win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 on March 7, Felix said (h/t ESPN):

"In terms of if I want to stay or not, I think the future, no one knows. Now I am just focused on tomorrow's game. After that, we don't know what will happen. But I am happy here. The club is so big is amazing, everyone behind the club is so good, so yes I am happy to be here."

The 23-year-old has looked lively on the pitch whenever he has played. He was sent off on his Chelsea debut against Fulham in a 2-1 league loss in January. After serving a three-game suspension, Felix has scored twice in eight games across competitions.

